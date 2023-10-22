ITV updates policy on work relationships in wake of Phillip Schofield furore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV updates policy on work relationships in wake of Phillip Schofield furore

By Press Association
ITV employees have been told that the company’s policy on work relationships has been updated, months after Phillip Schofield admitted having an affair with a younger male colleague.

The 61-year-old presenter resigned from the broadcaster in May after he revealed an “unwise but not illegal” relationship while he was a host on This Morning, and was dropped by his talent agency.

This weekend, the Sunday Times reported that if ITV staff, along with freelancers, consultants, those on work experience, and contractors fail to declare a relationship then they face disciplinary action which could include termination of work.

The newspaper said that, in a new document, the broadcaster defines relationships as a friendship, sexual or romantic connection, or a family relative.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall gives evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, an ITV spokesman said: “ITV has had in place a policy on relationships at work since October 2022. Like all of our people policies we keep them under review and update them periodically.

“The relationships at work policy was most recently reviewed and updated in October 2023.”

The document reportedly includes: “If a personal relationship exists between you and another colleague (whether it started prior to or during the course of your employment or engagement with ITV), both parties must disclose this to the company at the earliest opportunity.”

The Sunday Times also claimed that whistle-blowers have been told to report concerns and staff have warned: “Any form of reprisal or victimisation against anyone who has raised a concern will not be tolerated and will itself be treated as a serious disciplinary matter.”

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning
Holly Willoughby has left This Morning after 14 years (Ian West/PA)

After Schofield’s relationship was revealed, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said an external review of how the company handled the affair would be led by Jane Mulcahy KC, of Blackstone Chambers.

Dame Carolyn updated MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in September to say that Ms Mulcahy has “conducted multiple witness interviews, with further interviews set to continue during the course of September”.

Earlier this month, Schofield’s long-time co-host, Holly Willoughby, announced she would also be leaving This Morning.

The 42-year-old presenter said it was an “honour to just be part of its story” for 14 years and that she had made “this decision for me and my family”.

On the programme in June, she said the revelations about Schofield had left her “shaken, troubled, let down and worried”.