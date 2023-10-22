Fans offered ‘glimpse into magic’ on Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington’s tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fans offered ‘glimpse into magic’ on Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington’s tour

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are embarking on another theatre tour next year (Ian West/PA)
A tour by dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington invites fans to “catch a glimpse” of “the magic” as the celebrity couple return to the stage.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars debuted their first tour together, described as a romantic fairytale dance show, earlier this year and are now planning another series of dates in 2024.

Widdrington said: “Starring in Once Upon A Time, our first headline tour, was the realisation of a lifelong dream for both Nadiya and I, a real career highlight.

“Now we get the chance to do it all over again next summer with our new show, Behind The Magic.

“We cannot wait to get back on stage together and entertain our fans once more, and to be able to bring the curtain down in my hometown of Southampton will be the icing on the cake.”

A poster for the couple’s Behind The Magic tour (TCB Group/PA)

The 25-date tour will begin at Gateshead’s Sage venue on June 1 next year and end at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre on June 30.

It includes a date at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on June 4, Cardiff’s New Theatre on June 16 and London’s Peacock Theatre on June 23.

Widdrington and Bychkova will be backed by a cast of singers and dancers as the couple “invite audiences back into their world to catch a rare insider’s glimpse into how all the magic comes together”.

Ukrainian Bychkova said: “I cannot wait for everyone to see our new show. It is so exciting to be able to throw a lifetime of my thoughts, visions and dreams into Behind The Magic and to create something unique and inspiring with the most talented and incredible people.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Kai Widdrington is partnering Angela Rippon in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

The two-time world champion and European champion in ballroom and Latin 10 dance made her Strictly debut in 2017.

Last year, she was partnered with Bros singer Matt Goss, who was eliminated in week four of the celebrity dance competition, and is unpaired in the latest series.

Junior world Latin American champion Widdrington spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before joining Strictly in 2021.

He and TV presenter Angela Rippon have been doing well in the competition so far this year with a total of 34 points on Saturday’s live show.