Fans offered ‘glimpse into magic’ on Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington’s tour

A tour by dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington invites fans to “catch a glimpse” of “the magic” as the celebrity couple return to the stage.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars debuted their first tour together, described as a romantic fairytale dance show, earlier this year and are now planning another series of dates in 2024.

Widdrington said: “Starring in Once Upon A Time, our first headline tour, was the realisation of a lifelong dream for both Nadiya and I, a real career highlight.

“Now we get the chance to do it all over again next summer with our new show, Behind The Magic.

“We cannot wait to get back on stage together and entertain our fans once more, and to be able to bring the curtain down in my hometown of Southampton will be the icing on the cake.”

A poster for the couple’s Behind The Magic tour (TCB Group/PA)

The 25-date tour will begin at Gateshead’s Sage venue on June 1 next year and end at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre on June 30.

It includes a date at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on June 4, Cardiff’s New Theatre on June 16 and London’s Peacock Theatre on June 23.

Widdrington and Bychkova will be backed by a cast of singers and dancers as the couple “invite audiences back into their world to catch a rare insider’s glimpse into how all the magic comes together”.

Ukrainian Bychkova said: “I cannot wait for everyone to see our new show. It is so exciting to be able to throw a lifetime of my thoughts, visions and dreams into Behind The Magic and to create something unique and inspiring with the most talented and incredible people.”

Kai Widdrington is partnering Angela Rippon in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

The two-time world champion and European champion in ballroom and Latin 10 dance made her Strictly debut in 2017.

Last year, she was partnered with Bros singer Matt Goss, who was eliminated in week four of the celebrity dance competition, and is unpaired in the latest series.

Junior world Latin American champion Widdrington spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before joining Strictly in 2021.

He and TV presenter Angela Rippon have been doing well in the competition so far this year with a total of 34 points on Saturday’s live show.