SU2C returns with star-studded live show to celebrate decade of appeal

Joe Lycett, Davina McCall and Adam Hills are among the stars presenting a live show for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) celebrating 10 years of the appeal.

The Channel 4 programme will be held at The Francis Crick Institute, a renowned hub for pioneering cancer research, on November 3 for Cancer Research UK.

Comedian Munya Chawawa will join Lycett, McCall and Hills to present the 90-minute takeover, which will also feature pop star Rita Ora, Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse and actress Cush Jumbo.

Adam Hills for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C/Channel 4)

After the live show, Channel 4 will broadcast a new Celebrity Gogglebox, featuring a not yet-announced cast list, and the star-studded final of Don’t Look Down where Paddy McGuinness leads his team of celebrities as they attempt a world-first relay highwire walk over the London Stadium.

The night of TV will end with Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert hosting an SU2C comedy roast, featuring Ellie Taylor, Danny Beard, and Nish Kumar.

Comedians Sara Barron, Thanyia Moore, Bobby Mair, Harriet Kemsley, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Larry Dean will also take part in a roast roulette.

It will culminate in a Sean Lock: Lockipedia segment in memory of the comic who died in August 2021 aged 58 following a battle with cancer.

In the days leading up to the live show, Channel 4 will air a documentary titled Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck, which follows his cancer treatment journey.