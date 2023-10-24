Writer Jimmy McGovern initially turned down second series of Time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Writer Jimmy McGovern initially turned down second series of Time

By Press Association
Jimmy McGovern said he initially turned down a second series (Ian West/PA)
Jimmy McGovern said he initially turned down a second series (Ian West/PA)

Writer Jimmy McGovern initially turned down a second series of Time, he has revealed ahead of new episodes of the prison drama.

The first season, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, aired in 2021 and was a hit for the BBC, winning the mini-series award last year at the Bafta TV Awards.

Liverpool-born writer McGovern told the PA news agency: “I didn’t expect it to be a success.

“What I expected, the BBC expected, was that it would be well received, it would be a well received drama that would not get a particularly large audience.

BBC drama Time
Bella Ramsey (Kelsey), Tamara Lawrance (Abi) and Jodie Whittaker (Orla) starring in the second series of Time (BBC Studios/Sally Mais/BBC)

“It was a well-received drama, the critics raved about it but it got a massive audience as well.”

Following the success, he said he was asked by the BBC to do a second series but said no.

He said: “I didn’t want to do a second series because I didn’t want to pick up on the Stephen Graham character and it was impossible to pick up on the Sean Bean character so there just wasn’t anywhere to take them I felt, so I said no.

“Then a while later they said to me: ‘We’re thinking of setting it a women’s prison,’ and I’d never even thought of that, I don’t know why, so I said: ‘Oh, that’s interesting, let’s have a go at that.’

“The more reading I did up on it the more I realised I should not write it on my own, I had to get a woman in to write with me. The female body is so important in a women’s prison, what happens in and around it is so important.”

The new series, co-written with Helen Black, follows inmates including pregnant drug addict Kelsey, played by The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey, and Abi, a prisoner who has committed a shocking crime, portrayed by Tamara Lawrance, in Carlingford Prison.

McGovern, who wrote Cracker and the Hillsborough docudrama, said his priority when writing was to tell a good story, rather than to educate the viewer or raise issues.

He added: “I just want to tell the story as effectively as possible. But hopefully in the choosing of the story you’ve sized up all those opportunities and what good it will do.

“I cannot imagine sitting down and writing something that is inconsequential. I cannot imagine that. It’s hard enough so you might as well write about something that matters.”

The 74-year-old said he thought the success of the first series of Time was because viewers cared about what happened in prisons.

He said: “British politicians think we don’t care, lock ‘em all up, throw away the key, but I think people do care.

“Particularly in a men’s prison, you are stripped down to your essence because you haven’t got authority to turn to.

“If something is happening to you in a British prison that you do not like you cannot grass on the person who is doing it to you, because you’ll be in even more trouble then.

“You’ve got to face up to it on your own. That to me is fascinating.”

McGovern said short prison sentences, such as the one served by Jodie Whittaker’s character Orla in Time, are “not effective in any way whatsoever” and “destroy lives”.

He added: “Every politician stands up and says something like ‘tough on crime’ and they think their constituents will respond to this positively, and some do, unfortunately, but it is so wrong.

“The only thing that deters offenders is the certainty or otherwise of getting caught.”

Time season two will premiere on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.