Daniel Radcliffe to produce documentary about his Harry Potter stunt double

By Press Association
The Harry Potter star revealed his plans (Ian West/PA)
The Harry Potter star revealed his plans (Ian West/PA)

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will executive produce a documentary about his stunt double in the blockbuster films about the boy wizard.

The film’s subject, David Holmes, was paralysed while working on the penultimate film in the series, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, is described as a “coming-of-age story” about the stuntman, who was a teenage gymnast from Essex when he was selected to play Radcliffe’s double in the first film, when the young actor was just 11.

The pair worked together for the next decade and formed a close bond before an accident on the set of the penultimate film left Holmes paralysed with a debilitating spinal injury.

Daniel Radcliffe
Radcliffe formed a close bond with his stunt double (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The film, directed by Dan Hartley, will feature candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes’ stunt work, and scenes of his current life.

It will also feature interviews with Holmes and Radcliffe, as well as friends, family, and former crew.

In a post on Instagram, Holmes wrote: “Finally, the day has come. I can now share with you all the secret project and four years’ hard work that has gone into creating this film: THE BOY WHO LIVED

“Being a stuntman was my calling in life, and doubling Harry was the best job in the world.

“In January 2009, I had a stunt rehearsal accident that changed my life forever.

“This film tells the story of not just my achievements in front of camera, but also the challenges I face every day, and my overall attitude to life after suffering a broken neck.

“In the turbulent world we find ourselves living in right now, I would like to quote Harry: ‘We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.’

“I am only able to live because of the united love and support that I am fortunate enough to have had. And it is thanks to this love and support that I am able to share my journey with you all.”

Holmes paid tribute to the staff of the NHS and his friends and family and care team, as well as the international stunt community, adding: “I could not get through one day without their continued love and support.”

He also said Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been supportive of the project and encouraged him to share his story.

Holmes concluded by thanking Radcliffe, “for his willingness to help tell my story, and for his years of support, friendship and love”.

He added: “We are both immensely proud of our time on the Harry Potter films, and the joy and comfort it brings to audiences around the world on a daily basis.

“The spirit of Harry lives in us, and anybody else lucky enough to have worked on those films, and always will.”

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will be available on demand on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now from November 18.