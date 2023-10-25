Dates revealed for Doctor Who 60th anniversary episodes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dates revealed for Doctor Who 60th anniversary episodes

By Press Association
David Tennant will star in the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials (Zoe McConnell/BBC)
David Tennant will star in the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials (Zoe McConnell/BBC)

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 25, the broadcasting corporation has announced.

David Tennant will star as the 14th Doctor alongside comedian Catherine Tate who plays the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble in three special episodes that will run each Saturday from November 25 to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

The first episode set to air is called The Star Beast and will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder, airing on December 2 and The Giggle, which will air on December 9.

The cast ensemble includes Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple and American actor Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker.

Announcing the news, BBC Studios released three images of the upcoming episodes to the official Doctor Who page on X, formerly Twitter, which showed the Doctor and Donna reunited.

Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa will take over in the role of the Doctor over the festive period.

The actor will star alongside Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, 19, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

The latest revamp of the series has seen It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Scottish actor Tennant, 52, first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Doctor.

Among his companions were Rose Tyler, Martha Jones, Captain Jack Harkness and Donna, played by 53-year-old actress Tate.