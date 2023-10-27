Private investigator tells John Cleese what he learnt about him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private investigator tells John Cleese what he learnt about him

By Press Association
John Cleese was looked into by a private investigator (Conor McCabe/PA)
A private investigator has revealed to John Cleese that he found him to be “kind of boring” as he discussed how he would be hired to gather information on high profile figures.

Daniel Portley-Hanks, now retired, worked in the field for more than 40 years and gave evidence earlier this year at the High Court as part of the Duke of Sussex case about hacking.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of Cleese’s GB News series The Dinosaur Hour, he discussed how he previously had investigated the 84-year-old Fawlty Towers actor for newspapers.

Discussing how he operated, Portley-Hanks claimed: “I was a private investigator and whenever a story was breaking I had to track that person down so they (the UK newspapers) could go and interview them or contact them.

“I never advertised at all, journalists in London started calling me and asking me to locate people and do background checks on them and to find out everything.”

He said he would make 250,000 dollars (£206,000) a year as he built a reputation that he could “find out everything about anybody”, claiming that he has the social security numbers for the five last US presidents and “all of their data”.

When asked by Cleese what he found out about him, Portley-Hanks said: “You’re actually kind of boring, John.

“They (the media) were very interested in one of your wives down in Texas.”

Cleese also spoke to former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant about his experience with phone hacking.

Tarrant said: “I just thought it was a rubbish phone that I was using. But then when I split from my wife, I mean it became just open season.

“They were everywhere. They were trying to get at my children. They were obviously trying to talk to my ex…

“It was only later that I began to realise this hacking lark was actually taking place on my phone.

“I had never heard of it. I thought it was something that happens to somebody else, and that happens in Hollywood.”

Chris Tarrant
Chris Tarrant spoke of his experiences of phone hacking (PA)

The TV star also spoke about how it affected his relationship with his long-term personal chauffeur Jim as he initially thought he was responsible for the information leak.

He described his chauffeur as a “lovely guy” who was one of his “closest friends” after working with him for more than 20 years but said things got tense amid the hacking period.

He recalled: “There was one particular night when I was separated, I took a lady out. I met her for a drink, so we went for dinner and there were photographers everywhere we went.

“And this carried on through the night and through the next morning when I took her to work and so on.

“That evening we’d done Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? up at Elstree and when we were driving home, I said to Jim, ‘I can’t understand this. How did they know so much detail about where I was going?’ I mean, it was quite extraordinary because the only person I talked to was Jim on the phone.

“Jim turned to me, a great big lump, with tears in his eyes. He said, ‘you’ve got to think that’s me.’ And I said, ‘you know, I love you mate. I do think it was you. It can’t, it’s nobody else, no other explanation’.

“Our relationship was pretty grim for quite a long time. It’s a guy I love, I trusted this guy literally with everything. And he knew so much about me because we spent hundreds of hours together driving late at night from TV studios.”

He added: “I didn’t trust anybody. It was a horrible time. I mean, it also became a kind of sport because they were just everywhere.”

The episode will be aired on Sunday October 29.