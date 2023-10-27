Strictly ‘hopeful’ Adam Thomas will return for live show after illness

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Adam Thomas has skipped a TV appearance ahead of Saturday’s live show.

The Emmerdale star, 35, had been due to appear on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two on Friday.

A Strictly spokesperson said “We are hopeful Adam will be better and able to perform this weekend.

“There are contingencies in place should he not be able to. The health and wellbeing of the Strictly cast and crew is production’s absolute priority.”

Announcing his absence, host Fleur East told Strictly: It Takes Two: “Unfortunately, Adam’s feeling a bit under the weather but please welcome the lovely Luba.”

His professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk was then asked by East about how Thomas was feeling.

Mushtuk said: “He (Adam) is resting now, he just hasn’t felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine.”

Singer East, who was a competitor on last year’s Strictly, said: “Take all the rest you need, Adam, we love you.”

Thomas and Mushtuk have recently done well during the competition and received a total score from the judges of 32 points last week for their dancing to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys.

They are due to perform an American smooth to Magic Moments by American singer Perry Como during Saturday’s Halloween week episode.

The news follows actress Amanda Abbington saying “personal reasons” led her to leave the show with “the deepest regret”.

The Sherlock star dropping out of the BBC One competition was announced during Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday.