Strictly ‘hopeful’ Adam Thomas will return for live show after illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly ‘hopeful’ Adam Thomas will return for live show after illness

By Press Association
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk during their Saturday live show performance (Guy Levy/BBC)
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk during their Saturday live show performance (Guy Levy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Adam Thomas has skipped a TV appearance ahead of Saturday’s live show.

The Emmerdale star, 35, had been due to appear on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two on Friday.

A Strictly spokesperson said “We are hopeful Adam will be better and able to perform this weekend.

“There are contingencies in place should he not be able to. The health and wellbeing of the Strictly cast and crew is production’s absolute priority.”

Announcing his absence, host Fleur East told Strictly: It Takes Two: “Unfortunately, Adam’s feeling a bit under the weather but please welcome the lovely Luba.”

His professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk was then asked by East about how Thomas was feeling.

Mushtuk said: “He (Adam) is resting now, he just hasn’t felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine.”

Singer East, who was a competitor on last year’s Strictly, said: “Take all the rest you need, Adam, we love you.”

Thomas and Mushtuk have recently done well during the competition and received a total score from the judges of 32 points last week for their dancing to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys.

They are due to perform an American smooth to Magic Moments by American singer Perry Como during Saturday’s Halloween week episode.

The news follows actress Amanda Abbington saying “personal reasons” led her to leave the show with “the deepest regret”.

The Sherlock star dropping out of the BBC One competition was announced during Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday.