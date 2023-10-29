Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison pays tribute to ‘huge inspiration’ Matthew Perry

The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison has recalled how Friends star Matthew Perry was a “huge inspiration” as he was growing up, indirectly encouraging him to “pursue acting”.

Perry, most well known for appearing on the sitcom Friends where he played funny guy Chandler Bing, died aged 54 after an apparent drowning, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

Harrison, 38, who played Neil on British comedy series The Inbetweeners about four boys navigating their way through school, is among those who have remembered what it was like to grow up watching the US TV programme in which Perry starred.

Blake Harrison played Neil in The Inbetweeners (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In a post to Twitter, formerly X, Harrison said: “Matthew Perry was a huge inspiration to me growing up.

“My friends & I would come into school having memorised his sarcastic one-liners, speech patterns, even Chandler’s dance.

“He brought me so much joy & without knowing it he encouraged me to pursue acting. Thank you.”

Elsewhere Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye said that he “grew up with Friends” and adored the character of Chandler.

On X, he wrote: “This one hits hard man…. I grew up with Friends and Chandler was the character I loved the most. I based a lot of my humour on his character. RIP.”

Media personality Vicky Pattison, known for appearing on reality show Geordie Shore, said that Friends is always on in her house and paid tribute to the man she remembers as a “brilliant friend”.

On Instagram Pattison, 35, wrote: “The one where we all lost a friend…

Vicky Pattison has paid tribute to Matthew Perry (Doug Peters/PA)

“I don’t even know what to say. Friends is constantly on in our house, it’s been a huge part of my life.

“Like the theme tune suggests – there for me when it hasn’t been my day, my week, my month or even my year.

“It makes me smile after a long day and comforts me when I’m down- just a constant ray of sunshine in what is increasingly becoming a sadder and scarier world.

“Friends is a little bit of escapism, a ray of light.. and today, it feels like that light just got a little dimmer.

“Matthew Perry was the perfect Chandler.

“And I’m sure to those who loved him he’ll be remembered as many brilliant things – but to me, he’ll always be the man who looked after Joey, who raised the chick and the duck, who learned to love through the kindness of his friends and gave Monica the happily ever after she deserved.

“In short, I’ll be remembering him as a brilliant friend. As that’s what he felt like to me.

“RIP Matthew Perry. A true legend. Rest Easy Chan Chan Man.”

Sky News’ political editor and presenter Beth Rigby recalled how she had watched Friends as a young adult

On X, she said: “Friends came out when I was a young adult.

“A TV version of a great big comfort blanket, I still return to it all these years on.

“Perry as Chandler was an absolute fizz of a character. An actor who brought so much laughter, even as he battled his own demons. Very sad he’s gone RIP.”