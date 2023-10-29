Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison pays tribute to ‘huge inspiration’ Matthew Perry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison pays tribute to ‘huge inspiration’ Matthew Perry

By Press Association
Matthew Perry has died aged 54 according to US reports (Ian West/PA)
The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison has recalled how Friends star Matthew Perry was a “huge inspiration” as he was growing up, indirectly encouraging him to “pursue acting”.

Perry, most well known for appearing on the sitcom Friends where he played funny guy Chandler Bing, died aged 54 after an apparent drowning, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

Harrison, 38, who played Neil on British comedy series The Inbetweeners about four boys navigating their way through school, is among those who have remembered what it was like to grow up watching the US TV programme in which Perry starred.

Moet British Independent Film Awards – Arrivals – London
Blake Harrison played Neil in The Inbetweeners (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In a post to Twitter, formerly X, Harrison said: “Matthew Perry was a huge inspiration to me growing up.

“My friends & I would come into school having memorised his sarcastic one-liners, speech patterns, even Chandler’s dance.

“He brought me so much joy & without knowing it he encouraged me to pursue acting. Thank you.”

Elsewhere Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye said that he “grew up with Friends” and adored the character of Chandler.

On X, he wrote: “This one hits hard man…. I grew up with Friends and Chandler was the character I loved the most. I based a lot of my humour on his character. RIP.”

Media personality Vicky Pattison, known for appearing on reality show Geordie Shore, said that Friends is always on in her house and paid tribute to the man she remembers as a “brilliant friend”.

On Instagram Pattison, 35, wrote: “The one where we all lost a friend…

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – London
Vicky Pattison has paid tribute to Matthew Perry (Doug Peters/PA)

“I don’t even know what to say. Friends is constantly on in our house, it’s been a huge part of my life.

“Like the theme tune suggests – there for me when it hasn’t been my day, my week, my month or even my year.

“It makes me smile after a long day and comforts me when I’m down- just a constant ray of sunshine in what is increasingly becoming a sadder and scarier world.

“Friends is a little bit of escapism, a ray of light.. and today, it feels like that light just got a little dimmer.

“Matthew Perry was the perfect Chandler.

“And I’m sure to those who loved him he’ll be remembered as many brilliant things – but to me, he’ll always be the man who looked after Joey, who raised the chick and the duck, who learned to love through the kindness of his friends and gave Monica the happily ever after she deserved.

“In short, I’ll be remembering him as a brilliant friend. As that’s what he felt like to me.

“RIP Matthew Perry. A true legend. Rest Easy Chan Chan Man.”

Sky News’ political editor and presenter Beth Rigby recalled how she had watched Friends as a young adult

On X, she said: “Friends came out when I was a young adult.

“A TV version of a great big comfort blanket, I still return to it all these years on.

“Perry as Chandler was an absolute fizz of a character. An actor who brought so much laughter, even as he battled his own demons. Very sad he’s gone RIP.”