Matthew Perry was a talented actor, says owner of Friends-themed cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matthew Perry was a talented actor, says owner of Friends-themed cafe

By Press Association
Darren owns the Central Park cafe, a Friends-themed cafe in Bexleyheath, south-east London (Jamel Smith/PA)
Darren owns the Central Park cafe, a Friends-themed cafe in Bexleyheath, south-east London (Jamel Smith/PA)

The owner of a Friends-themed cafe said the late Matthew Perry was a “talented actor” who “could have gone a lot further” without his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Darren, 44, and his partner Holly, 20, a “massive” fan of the hit series, opened the Central Park cafe, in Bexleyheath, south-east London, in June.

The cafe’s name is inspired by the sitcom’s Central Perk coffee shop, where the main protagonists, including Perry’s character Chandler Bing, would socialise throughout the 236 episodes.

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry died in Los Angeles on Saturday (PA)

Darren, who did not give his surname, told the PA news agency: “He’s (Matthew Perry) a talented actor but his lifestyle was surrounded by drugs and alcohol.

“I read his book and his character was based on his real-life story, and I think it’s just sad, but he was a talented actor, and he could have gone a lot further than he did.

“He was only 54 years old – far too early to pass away.”

Darren added that the cafe was not originally planned around the Friends’ theme, but Holly views the show “day and night” at home.

It features items from the show including the Geller Cup, a trophy for which siblings Monica and Ross Geller competed during childhood games.