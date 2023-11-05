Angela Scanlon reveals how Strictly has pushed her outside her comfort zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angela Scanlon reveals how Strictly has pushed her outside her comfort zone

By Press Association
Angela Scanlon (BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston/PA)
Angela Scanlon (BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Angela Scanlon has said it has been “mildly terrifying, but really rewarding” to be pushed out of her comfort zone on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 39-year-old Irish presenter has been put through her paces, performing everything from ballroom to the jive throughout the BBC dance competition this series.

This week she took on the samba with her partner Carlos Gu to Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez, which received a score of 27 from the judges.

Scanlon said one of the challenges about the routine was having to unlock the fierce persona, adding: “Carlos kept saying ‘It is in there, we just need to find it’.

“So it’s being more open to all of those aspects of yourself. And I think we wear a particular hat and we’re more comfortable in certain versions of ourselves than others.

“So, for me, personally, I think a massive part of the appeal of the show was the physicality of it and getting fit after having two children but actually learning things about myself.

“I’m really pushing myself because I’m really quite weirdly stuck in my ways and ideas about myself and so it’s been actually mildly terrifying but really rewarding to be shoved out there in an outfit that I might not necessarily choose on a Saturday night.”

The TV star also revealed that she was feeling “absolutely ripped” after rehearing for the show since September.

“I’ve had in the past quite a complicated relationship with my body and was very hard on myself,” the mother-of-two added.

“I think after having the girls, I probably went in the opposite direction and was very gentle and did yin yoga and anything that felt like I was nurturing myself and actually it’s been really lovely to be back in a space where I’m properly being pushed physically and I can do it.

“It’s very good for the confidence, I think, you think after kids you’re a different person and actually you’re still the same.”

Scanlon, who shares two daughters with her husband Roy Horgan, said the show has been “hard emotionally” at times as she misses her children.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu during Halloween week (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

However, she said the girls have loved watching the show, with her daughter Ruby impersonating her black swan routine from Halloween week around the house.

She added that her husband has been supportive by helping with the household more at the moment and giving his opinions on her rehearsal videos.

“Everyone watches and loves the show so much so I think he really feels that and when he’s come to see the records as well, I think he understands what’s involved so he’s been amazing,” she said.

The TV presenter said getting to Blackpool week would be a “dream”, but said she is just focusing on each week.

“I’m trying to do my very best and understanding that time flies so I’m just enjoying the dancing for now and whatever happens happens”, she added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.