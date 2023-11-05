Angela Scanlon reveals how Strictly has pushed her outside her comfort zone

Angela Scanlon has said it has been “mildly terrifying, but really rewarding” to be pushed out of her comfort zone on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 39-year-old Irish presenter has been put through her paces, performing everything from ballroom to the jive throughout the BBC dance competition this series.

This week she took on the samba with her partner Carlos Gu to Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez, which received a score of 27 from the judges.

Scanlon said one of the challenges about the routine was having to unlock the fierce persona, adding: “Carlos kept saying ‘It is in there, we just need to find it’.

“So it’s being more open to all of those aspects of yourself. And I think we wear a particular hat and we’re more comfortable in certain versions of ourselves than others.

“So, for me, personally, I think a massive part of the appeal of the show was the physicality of it and getting fit after having two children but actually learning things about myself.

“I’m really pushing myself because I’m really quite weirdly stuck in my ways and ideas about myself and so it’s been actually mildly terrifying but really rewarding to be shoved out there in an outfit that I might not necessarily choose on a Saturday night.”

The TV star also revealed that she was feeling “absolutely ripped” after rehearing for the show since September.

“I’ve had in the past quite a complicated relationship with my body and was very hard on myself,” the mother-of-two added.

“I think after having the girls, I probably went in the opposite direction and was very gentle and did yin yoga and anything that felt like I was nurturing myself and actually it’s been really lovely to be back in a space where I’m properly being pushed physically and I can do it.

“It’s very good for the confidence, I think, you think after kids you’re a different person and actually you’re still the same.”

Scanlon, who shares two daughters with her husband Roy Horgan, said the show has been “hard emotionally” at times as she misses her children.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu during Halloween week (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

However, she said the girls have loved watching the show, with her daughter Ruby impersonating her black swan routine from Halloween week around the house.

She added that her husband has been supportive by helping with the household more at the moment and giving his opinions on her rehearsal videos.

“Everyone watches and loves the show so much so I think he really feels that and when he’s come to see the records as well, I think he understands what’s involved so he’s been amazing,” she said.

The TV presenter said getting to Blackpool week would be a “dream”, but said she is just focusing on each week.

“I’m trying to do my very best and understanding that time flies so I’m just enjoying the dancing for now and whatever happens happens”, she added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.