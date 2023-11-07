Holly Willoughby among celebs donning second-hand wear for Christmas Jumper Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby among celebs donning second-hand wear for Christmas Jumper Day

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby supports Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day (Jeff Moore/Save the Children)
Holly Willoughby supports Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day (Jeff Moore/Save the Children)

Holly Willoughby and a slew of celebrities have donned second-hand festive wear in support of Save the Children’s annual fundraising campaign Christmas Jumper Day.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, radio presenter Lauren Laverne, Bridgerton star India Amarteifio, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and comedian London Hughes have all chosen to sport sustainable knitwear this year.

Other famous faces involved with the campaign include Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan, radio presenter Joelah Noble, dancer and ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and chef Andi Oliver and her daughter Miquita.

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore donning sustainable festive wear (Jeff Moore/Save the Children)

Alongside these celebrities is The One Show presenter Alex Jones, podcast hosts Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, comedian and influencer Fats Timbo, Big Brother host Will Best, and presenter and activist Katie Piper.

Christmas Jumper Day will be taking place on Thursday December 7 and anyone can take part by wearing a festive sweater and donating £2 (or £1 for children) to Save the Children.

This year the charity is urging the public to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day as sustainably as possible, by re-using, re-cycling and shopping more consciously.

Former This Morning host Willoughby, 42, said: “Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it’s so easy to get involved!

“You don’t even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knit that you’ve had for years or go to a charity shop and find a cool vintage one.”

Save The Children Christmas Jumpers
Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing (Jeff Moore/Save The Children)

Whitmore said that there is a story in every piece of knitwear she owns.

“Most of us have a festive jumper somewhere in our wardrobe, and if not, why not borrow one from a friend?” she said.

“I’m always letting friends borrow my clothes, and they let me borrow theirs in return.

“I have a lot of things in my wardrobe that are there for life.

“Although it’s nice to follow trends, I think it’s really important to have those staple pieces that will last a lifetime – mine is definitely my go-to leather jacket.

“I also get quite nostalgic with clothes: I remember what I wore on my first date with my husband or what I wore when I auditioned for MTV – and my Christmas jumper always reminds me of all the festive fun I’ve had with friends and family over the years.”

Tasha Ghouri
Tasha Ghouri supports Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day (Jeff Moore/Save the Children)

Offering advice on finding second hand clothes, reality star Ghouri added: “I’m all for sustainable fashion and I love finding unique pieces that have a story behind them.

“I was recently wearing a beautiful vintage dress and a lady came up to me and said it used to be hers in the 90s. I loved that.

“The best advice I can give for finding a great second-hand jumper is having patience. You’re not going to find what you want immediately – but keep looking and you’ll spot something you love eventually.”

Charity Save the Children supports children in the UK and around the world by giving them access to resources that include medicine, food and education.

All money raised during Christmas Jumper Day will go towards helping disadvantaged children.

Famous faces supporting the campaign this year have modelled second-hand knitwear which will be distributed to Save the Children charity shops across the country to buy.

Since its launch in 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has raised over £35 million to help transform the lives of children across the globe.

To find out more and sign-up, visit www.christmasjumperday.org.