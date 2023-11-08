Celebrities express ‘respect’ for Carol Vorderman as she leaves BBC radio show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrities express ‘respect’ for Carol Vorderman as she leaves BBC radio show

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman has announced she is leaving her BBC Wales radio show (Ian West/PA)
Celebrities including Alan Carr and Dame Kelly Holmes have expressed “respect” for Carol Vorderman after she announced she was departing her BBC radio show following the introduction of social media guidelines.

The former Countdown star said management had decided she should give up her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales over a breach of the new guidance.

Vorderman said she respected the guidelines but was “not prepared” to lose her voice after she found out they would apply to “all and any” content she posts on social media.

The 62-year-old posted the statement announcing her departure to her social media accounts – and famous faces, including presenter Cat Deeley and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage offered their support.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, comedian Carr wrote “big respect Carol” whilst Visage said “adore you endlessly”.

Elsewhere, Olympian Dame Kelly said: “You do you Carol! Much respect for sticking up for who you are and not allowing corporations to silence you!”

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton penned a message that said: “It’s called social media for a reason because it’s what you do outside of your work commitments.

Carol Vorderman has said she is leaving her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s not called work media … the 2 should be kept completely separate.

“When your work wants to control your social life, that’s when it’s time to say bye bye. Good on you Carol.”

Elsewhere, Deeley told Vorderman “you are bloody brilliant” whilst comedian Joe Lycett joked: “I have informed the BBC I am available to replace you.”

In her statement, Vorderman explained that she had decided to continue with her criticisms of the UK Government following the implementation of the new guidelines.

She said: “Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.”

She added: “I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales.

“I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly.”

Vorderman has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media and has engaged in arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

Under the BBC’s social media guidelines, presenters on flagship programmes have been banned from making attacks on political parties.

The guidelines came in following a row after Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker compared the language used by the Conservative Government to promote its asylum plans to 1930s Germany on X.

Also included in the guidance is advice that anyone working for the corporation should take particular care when commenting on the issues that provoke the greatest debate on social media.

Speaking on Vorderman’s departure, a BBC Spokesperson said: “Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We’d like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years.”