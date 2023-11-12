Ofcom chairman: Our job is not to stop broadcasters from employing politicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofcom chairman: Our job is not to stop broadcasters from employing politicians

By Press Association
Baron Michael Grade, chairman of Ofcom (Richard Kendal/RTS)
Baron Michael Grade, chairman of Ofcom (Richard Kendal/RTS)

The job of Ofcom is not to tell broadcasters who to employ, including politicians, the media regulator’s chairman has said.

A host of politicians including former cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson host current affairs programmes on GB News.

Ofcom chief Baron Michael Grade was asked on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show about GB News having four Conservative politicians on the channel and former prime minister Boris Johnson joining the ranks.

Boris Johnson lockdown breaches allegations
Boris Johnson is set to join GB News (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lord Grade said rules around impartiality, fairness, accuracy are the same for GB News as for other broadcasters including the BBC.

Former pensions minister Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies are also presenters on GB News and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries began hosting a programme on TalkTV before she quit as an MP.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy also hosts a show on LBC.

Asked if he worries about increased polarisation, Lord Grade said: “I have worries about freedom of speech and freedom of expression on the airwaves, that’s what concerns Ofcom.”

He defended rules which he said had “stood us (Ofcom) in very good stead”.

Lord Grade added: “They (the rules) have increased the range of choice in news outlets and current affairs.

“It calls itself GB News but it’s more of a current affairs (channel)… there are political chat shows that go on BBC News, which is a kind of new format.

“We want to see a plurality of choice and freedom of expression on the airwaves.

“We don’t want to be in the business of telling broadcasters, licensees, who they can employ, who they can’t employ.

“There are rules about elections and politicians at election time, there are very strong, clear rules, but that’s not our job.

Downing Street turmoil
Lee Anderson hosts a programme on GB News (UK Parliament)

“Our job is to ensure… within the rules of due impartiality that there is plenty of choice and freedom of expression on the airwaves.

“That means some people will always be offended by stuff, but there’s no rule that says you can’t be offended.”

Lord Grade also said he has to “be careful” when speaking about GB News as Ofcom has 14 investigations open into the channel.

Among the current probes is a look into remarks made by actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on September 26.

In a series of personal comments about political correspondent Ava Evans, Reclaim Party leader Fox asked: “Who would want to shag that?”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Ofcom chairman Lord Michael Grade (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Fox and Dan Wootton apologised, and the former, who also hosted a programme on the channel, was sacked.

An internal investigation into Wootton, who was suspended, was announced by GB News in September.

An interview by married presenters and serving MPs Ms McVey and Mr Davies, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, was found to have breached impartiality rules.

Sir Jacob’s show is under investigation for allegedly twice breaching the “politicians as presenters” rule which means “no politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified”.