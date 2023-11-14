Nadine Dorries: Farage has chutzpah and personality to do well in I’m A Celeb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Nadine Dorries: Farage has chutzpah and personality to do well in I’m A Celeb

By Press Association
Nigel Farage will be entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle (ITV)
Nigel Farage “will do very well” as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here because of his “chutzpah,” Nadine Dorries has said.

Former culture secretary Ms Dorries, 66, appeared on the ITV show in 2012, and was the first sitting MP to take part.

She was suspended by the Conservative Party for her appearance and was readmitted in May 2013.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here
Former Ukip leader and GB News presenter Farage is among the new crop of celebrities announced for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity and will be going into the jungle alongside stars including Britney Spears’ sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and JLS singer Marvin Humes.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Dorries was asked if Farage would come out of the jungle “more popular”.

She said: “I think Nigel will do very very well. He’s got the chutzpah, he’s got the personality. I think he’ll do very well in I’m a Celebrity.”

Discussing what it did for her own career, she said: “It gave me immense power actually because Ukip were doing very well at the time. And I remember there was absolute panic in my party at how well Ukip were doing.

“History repeats itself, doesn’t it, because Reform is beginning to do very well now.

“George Osborne removed my whip, because George Osborne and David Cameron together can be quite an act and they removed my whip, and suddenly wanted to get it back to me because they were suddenly scared that I might jump into Ukip.”

Ms Dorries speculated that Farage could be appearing on I’m A Celebrity to provide a boost to the small Reform party, previously known as the Brexit Party.

She said: “I think his power base is Reform. And I think that’s probably what he’s doing this for, to give Reform a boost, who, by the way, are doing very well at the moment.”

Ms Dorries was the first contestant voted off the programme during her stint on I’m A Celebrity after she spent 12 days in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity begins on ITV on November 19 at 9pm.