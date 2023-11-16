David Attenborough describes rare bird’s comical dance routine on Planet Earth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Attenborough describes rare bird’s comical dance routine on Planet Earth

By Press Association
A male temmincks tragopan in the bamboo forests of China (Jed Weingarten/Wild Wonders of China/PA)
Sir David Attenborough has described the never-before-filmed comical dance routine developed by a rare bird seen in an upcoming episode of Planet Earth III.

The naturalist and TV broadcaster, 97, said “bird courtship is just one of the most dramatic sequences you can get” when explaining a segment set to appear in the new Forests episode of the BBC programme airing on Sunday.

It shows the male Temminck’s tragopan “pumping up a pair of horns and a multicoloured bib” in the hope of impressing a female in the mountainous forests of central China.

Sir David said: “In tropical circumstances there is a superabundance of food, he’s got time to spare and therefore what he does with it is to say ‘I’m now going to show you something, honey, that you’ve never seen before’. And it’s true.

“It’s nature sort of showing off. And the way in which, in this rather demure way, she says ‘I think you’re rather boring and I’ll go somewhere else’ is really very engaging.”

The mating ritual has never before been filmed in the wild.

Forests producer and director Sarah Whalley told the PA news agency: “Capturing this magnificent courtship display in the wild was a real challenge because the birds are so elusive and live in remote difficult terrain.

“Our crew waited six weeks to get the shot, and wow was it worth it.

“David was certainly impressed, and we can’t wait to share this charming behaviour with everyone at home.”

David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough (Victoria Jones/PA)

The episode is billed as Sir David’s journey into the “hidden world of forests where lives are entwined in the most unexpected of ways”.

It is set to include the temperate rainforests of Canada, where “rarely seen spirit bears fish for salmon”, to the teak forests of India, where “whistling wild dogs work together to bring down prey three times their size”.

Meanwhile, in the dense tropical rainforest, “treehoppers form surprising alliances to fight off assassin bugs” and “oriental pied hornbills go to incredible lengths to protect their young”, the BBC previously said.

Sir David said: “This is a world where nothing is quite as it seems – full of strange connections, often hidden from us.

“Only now are we beginning to see life in the forest from a new perspective.”

Planet Earth III continues on BBC One at 6.20pm on Sunday, November 19.