Nigel Farage to be dropped in Australian Outback as I’m A Celeb gets under way

Nigel Farage will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here gets under way.

He will be one of three unsuspecting stars who will be dropped in the red desert in the scorching heat and tasked with helping his campmates thousands of miles away.

He will be joined by This Morning host Josie Gibson and YouTuber Nella Rose in the Outback when the stars learn their help is needed by their fellow celebrities, who are 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast.

“I know I have taken on challenges for This Morning in the past but I don’t know if I’ve taken on too much here.” ⭐️ Josie Gibson 🗣️ This Morning Host #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/1zoHdv7PrA — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2023

Their mission is to win time for their fellow campmates who are taking part in other challenges on the coast.

The trio will face various challenges in the Outback to help their campmates in their bid to win stars and ultimately food.

Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Farage, 59, is the highest profile signing on the new series of the ITV show.

“My role in the Camp is going to be to keep morale and humour high” ⭐️ Nella Rose 🎥 YouTuber #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/xXygzNmV2k — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2023

He will also be joined by Britney Spears’s sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears, JLS singer Marvin Humes, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, reality star Sam Thompson, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard when the group enter the jungle.

The GB News star has said he has been “demonised” over the years and wants to show people he is not “mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty” by joining the show.

