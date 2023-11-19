Actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

By Press Association
Joss Ackland has died (Yui Mok/PA)
Joss Ackland has died (Yui Mok/PA)

Actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95, his family have said.

The screen and stage actor, whose career spanned more than seven decades, died peacefully at home on Sunday surrounded by relatives, the statement given to the PA news agency said.

He appeared in hundreds of films and television productions alongside his “rich and diverse” stage career, and was made a CBE for services to drama in 2001.

The family statement said: “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles.

Joss Ackland death
Joss Ackland received a CBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

“He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

The actor was also a “beloved father” and was married to wife Rosemary for 51 years before she died from motor neurone disease in 2002.

Born in 1928 in London’s Ladbroke Grove area, Ackland grew up in Kilburn, north London, with his brother Paddy and sister Barbara.

Ackland and his wife’s home was burnt down in the early 1960s with a pregnant Rosemary breaking her spine.

She defied doctors and managed to walk again but Ackland’s family suffered more tragedy when his son Paul died from a heroin overdose, something Ackland said he would never get over.

The actor worked for a variety of regional theatre troupes, eventually joining London’s Old Vic and starring alongside theatrical talent including Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

Evita Dress Rehearsals – Prince Edward Theatre
Elaine Paige as Eva Peron in musical, Evita, in a scene with Joss Ackland, playing dictatorial president Juan Peron (PA)

His stage career away from the Old Vic included the role of Juan Peron in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita and starring opposite Hermione Gingold in the London production of A Little Night Music.

In 2015, Ackland read out a letter for Letters Live at Freemasons’ Hall which was addressed to his, at the time of writing, future wife Rosemary.

Ackland starred in over 100 films and TV series during his career, appearing in movies including White Mischief, Lethal Weapon 2 and The Hunt for Red October.

His TV credits included an appearance in the The Avengers, a 1960s spy show about the suave British agent John Steed.

He also appeared in one of the Hammer Horror films, as a bishop in Rasputin: The Mad Monk in 1966.

Joss Ackland Evita premiere
Actor Joss Ackland with his wife Rosemary (Neil Munns/PA)

He continued to act in the noughties and in 2002 he starred as Marshal Zelentsov in thriller film K-19: The Widowmaker, alongside US actor Harrison Ford.

His most recent credits include appearances in TV mini series Pinocchio in 2009, film Prisoners Of The Sun in 2013 and movie Fall Of An Empire: The Story Of Katherine Of Alexandria, also called Decline Of An Empire, in 2014.

Ackland leaves behind seven children, 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.