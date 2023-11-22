Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew teased as late arrivals to I’m A Celebrity camp

Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew have been announced as late arrivals to the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The jockey and retired professional boxer will join their fellow 10 celebrities as camp coaches, leading the group into battle in the “Scarena” on the ITV reality show.

Italian Dettori, who announced his retirement late last year but made a recent U-turn, said in a video montage: “My strength as a person, I am a fighter, I won’t lie to you, I can be quite moody sometimes when I lose so I don’t know what kind of Frankie is going to come out.”

Will our Bushtucker Trials have champion jockey Frankie Dettori MBE shouting “Hold your horses!” 🏇 We’ll soon find out. #ImACeleb @FrankieDettori pic.twitter.com/Tha17VkVcX — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2023

“…I’ve been racing for 36 years in front of thousands of people, but this is my biggest challenge,” the 52-year-old added.

Meanwhile 40-year-old Bellew said he is going into the jungle “because it’s a challenge, and guess what, I love a challenge”.

“I’m a serial winner, I hate to lose, I am not going to give in. I’ve faced many different things in my life now and the jungle is next, let’s see what you’ve got for me,” he added.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, will former champion boxer Tony Bellew add King of the Jungle to his list of titles? 🥊 #ImACeleb @TonyBellew pic.twitter.com/9DkKmWr1fo — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2023

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, co-host Anthony McPartlin said: “There are more surprises on the way because at the end of the trial the celebrities will be split into two teams of five.”

While Declan Donnelly said: “Over the next couple of days those teams will be going head to head in trials and challenges and those trials will take place in a special area known as the Scarena.”

McPartlin said each of the teams will have their own coach, “a titan from the world of sport” – Dettori and Bellew.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.