Nella Rose ‘disappointed’ in Nigel Farage after cultural appropriation comments

Nella Rose has said she is “disappointed” in Nigel Farage following a conversation about cultural appropriation on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV1 reality show, the campmates were talking about the Jamaican patois pronunciation of water when former UK Independence Party leader Farage said that some would say it is “cultural appropriation” to speak the word in a local dialect if the individual is white.

Internet personality Rose, 26, asked Farage, 59, to explain what he meant, to which he said: “If a white person does a black accent, that’s considered to be a crime. That they should be cancelled.”

‘It depends on the context.’ Nella and Nigel debate cultural appropriation #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Tbjf3Ep4GC — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2023

Rose responded: “It depends on what context, if you’re taking the piss, then you’re taking the piss, but if you’re not then you’re not.”

Farage then said it was “can’t win territory”.

He went on: “If you go to a fancy dress party and dress as something and now the press will say it’s cultural appropriation… dress as a Mexican or whatever it is.”

Later on, away from the campmates, Farage said: “There just seems, to me, to be this enormous confusion as to what you can and can’t do, what you can and can’t wear.

“I mean to be honest with you, I’m no further forwards as to what’s acceptable and what’s not.”

Following the conversation, Rose said to the camera: “When Nigel was speaking about the cultural appropriation, I was just so disappointed in him, because we’ve been getting along so well and vibing, and I was honestly saddened and disappointed about that.”