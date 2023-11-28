Nella Rose ‘disappointed’ in Nigel Farage after cultural appropriation comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nella Rose ‘disappointed’ in Nigel Farage after cultural appropriation comments

By Press Association
Nella Rose (ITV)
Nella Rose (ITV)

Nella Rose has said she is “disappointed” in Nigel Farage following a conversation about cultural appropriation on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV1 reality show, the campmates were talking about the Jamaican patois pronunciation of water when former UK Independence Party leader Farage said that some would say it is “cultural appropriation” to speak the word in a local dialect if the individual is white.

Internet personality Rose, 26, asked Farage, 59, to explain what he meant, to which he said: “If a white person does a black accent, that’s considered to be a crime. That they should be cancelled.”

Rose responded: “It depends on what context, if you’re taking the piss, then you’re taking the piss, but if you’re not then you’re not.”

Farage then said it was “can’t win territory”.

He went on: “If you go to a fancy dress party and dress as something and now the press will say it’s cultural appropriation… dress as a Mexican or whatever it is.”

Later on, away from the campmates, Farage said: “There just seems, to me, to be this enormous confusion as to what you can and can’t do, what you can and can’t wear.

“I mean to be honest with you, I’m no further forwards as to what’s acceptable and what’s not.”

Following the conversation, Rose said to the camera: “When Nigel was speaking about the cultural appropriation, I was just so disappointed in him, because we’ve been getting along so well and vibing, and I was honestly saddened and disappointed about that.”