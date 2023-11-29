Acting chair urges nation to ‘believe in’ BBC as it faces difficult choices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acting chair urges nation to ‘believe in’ BBC as it faces difficult choices

By Press Association
BBC acting chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens (Aaron Chown/PA)
Acting BBC chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens said the broadcaster needs people to “believe in them and to defend them” as it faces difficult choices amid ongoing financial pressures.

Dame Elan will mark five months at the helm of the BBC, having taken over from Richard Sharp in June, with a keynote speaker appearance at the 40th Voice of the Listener and Viewer conference in London on Wednesday.

She is set to address the autumn conference telling delegates that the corporation needs “focus and determination” as it seeks to make savings in the face of high inflation and a licence fee freeze.

Richard Sharp BBC resignation
“This has meant – and continues to mean – difficult choices, with implications for our services and of course for our audiences,” she is expected to say.

“However, I believe that the challenge is to make sure that a leaner BBC is a better BBC.”

The BBC’s current funding settlement is in place until 2027/28, meaning it must make cumulative savings of £2 billion before the end of the agreement.
 
Turning to the future of the corporation, Dame Elan will describe the BBC as “the envy of world”.

“It is an extraordinary national institution, and one of this country’s finest achievements,” she will say.

“But as with all great and long-lasting institutions, there is a danger that we take it for granted.

“In particular, there is a risk that we take for granted the reason it is able to achieve what it does for the UK – namely, its independence.”

Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting chair of the BBC
Dame Elan will say the independence of the BBC “needs safeguarding” which requires “strong systems of governance”.

She will add: “Without those systems, without agreed standards and norms, independence can fray – gradually, and then suddenly.

“That is why they require something else too. They need people to believe in them and to defend them.

“That goes for the BBC just as it goes for many other world-class UK institutions.”

Dame Elan will say the BBC offers remarkable value despite the “financial pressures” it is currently facing.