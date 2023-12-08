Layton Williams: Bring on Strictly final as ‘I can conquer anything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Layton Williams: Bring on Strictly final as ‘I can conquer anything’

By Press Association
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin appear on the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)


Layton Williams has said if he gets through the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing, “bring on” the final as he feels he can “conquer anything” following his journey on the show.

The Bad Education star is performing a rumba to Rihanna’s Lift Me Up and the Charleston to Fit As A Fiddle with his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin in a bid to win a spot in the final three.

Williams said he hired masseuses for the pair as an “end of rehearsal treat” to keep up their energy ahead of Saturday night’s semi-final.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I am so proud to get to the semi-final, so proud and so grateful,” he said.

“If next week (the final) happens, then bring it on. We will do what we do every week. We shall see.”

Williams said he has “learnt a lot” about himself since joining the BBC programme in September.

He said: “I feel I am a very strong person, the pressures of the outside world, putting that aside, mentally, physically, I feel the strongest I’ve ever been.

“If I can do Strictly, I feel like I can do anything.

“These past few weeks I’ve gone into meetings and auditions and stuff, but I feel like this is nothing compared to performing in front of millions of people where everyone has an opinion on you.

“I feel I can conquer anything now.”

The 29-year-old said he has also learnt a “great deal” about partnerships, having to put a “lot of trust in a stranger that has now become a great friend”.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had that teamwork with somebody, I will hold that in my heart forever,” he said.

Williams spoke about the pair receiving the perfect score of 40 in the week after they were in the bottom two, which saw TV presenter Angela Scanlon sent home.

“We came back fighting,” he said.

Kuzmin, 25, added: “The 40 came at the right time. It was the first time that we let go of the pressure and trying to go for it.

“We were always thinking we are so, so close. But we are always just one point away from it. Then last week we just said ‘Let’s let go, do it for ourselves, do it for our families, do it for the people who support us’ and it somehow came to us.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.