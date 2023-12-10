Doctor Who actress says Tardis wheelchair ramp is ‘for every disabled kid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctor Who actress says Tardis wheelchair ramp is ‘for every disabled kid’

By Press Association
Doctor Who star Ruth Madeley (Ian West/PA)
Doctor Who star Ruth Madeley (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who star Ruth Madeley has said the new accessible ramp on the Tardis is “for every disabled kid”.

A wheelchair-friendly ramp attached to the Time Lord’s space craft was unveiled during the third episode of the BBC sci-fi drama’s 60th anniversary specials.

On X, formerly Twitter, Madeley, 36, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, posted a photo of herself next to a ramp leading into the Tardis, which is shaped like a traditional blue police phone box and is usually raised slightly from the ground.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “For every disabled kid who couldn’t get into the Tardis, this ramp is forever yours.”

In response to the post many people praised the accessibility feature with one person saying that “small little things create a huge difference”.

Another comment read: “Seeing a ramp as an addition to the Tardis made me smile.”

For the 60th anniversary episodes, David Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor returns as the 14th incarnation, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s companion, Donna Noble.

For Saturday night’s third special, titled The Giggle, Tennant’s Doctor was joined by his successor, the 15th Doctor, played by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

In the episode, the Tardis is duplicated and when Tennant’s character opens the door to the second time machine, he spots something different and unfolds a ramp.

Madeley, who stars as scientific advisor Shirley Anne Bingham on the show, says to Tennant’s Doctor: “At last, you’ve finally caught up with the 21st century.”

After the first anniversary special aired in November, Madeley posted to X that she hoped to make the disabled community proud.

She wrote: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your gorgeous comments and messages.

“We knew how important Shirley would be to the disabled community and I really hope we did you proud.”

Madeley has starred in TV series including BBC One drama Years And Years, the sitcom The Cleaner and drama The Accident.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Christmas Day with The Church On Ruby Road, which will be Gatwa’s first full episode as the Doctor, accompanied by new companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.