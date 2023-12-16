Walker Scobell: Percy Jackson on TV explores ‘every little detail’ from books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walker Scobell: Percy Jackson on TV explores ‘every little detail’ from books

By Press Association
Walker Scobell attends the UK premiere of new Disney+ series Percy Jackson And The Olympians (Ian West/PA)
Walker Scobell has said the new TV version of Percy Jackson And The Olympians is able to explore “every little detail from the books”, thanks to its episodical format.

The 14-year-old American actor stars as the lead role in a new series based on the six fantasy novels of the same name written by Rick Riordan.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the series premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Saturday, Scobell said: “I think it (the series) has something for everybody.

“People who have read the books can enjoy it and people who haven’t read the books; I mean this is a great time to experience it for the first time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians UK premiere – London
Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya attended the premiere (Ian West/PA)

“I think the show format helps it a lot because it kind of lets you flesh out every character, because you have so much time to do that and just get every little detail from the books.”

Co-star Leah Jeffries, 14, who plays Annabeth Chase on the show, added: “This is a series that we’re going to grow into, and we’re the right age, doing it like it is in the books, so we have a lot of detail.”

Executive producer Rebecca Riordan said of the series: “It’s very authentic and is so much like the books and, obviously, because it’s not in first-person, we get to explore the world a little bit more and go outside the books and see the things that should’ve been in the books, but we didn’t see them because Percy wasn’t in all those scenes.”

Olivia Cox was among those on the red carpet
TV presenter Olivia Cox was among those on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

The show follows a young Percy who is on a dangerous quest across America to return Zeus’s master bolt and stop a war.

After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children and must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod.

Logan Lerman starred as Percy Jackson in two film adaptations released in 2010 and 2013.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, launches with two episodes on Wednesday December 20 on Disney+.