Aquaman star Jason Momoa to feature in CBeebies Bedtime Story festive line-up

By Press Association
Aquaman star Jason Momoa will read Tiddler, by Julia Donaldson, as part of the CBeebies Bedtime Story festive line-up (BBC/CBeebies/PA)

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story about a little fish with a big imagination as part of the show’s festive line-up.

Other episodes in the lead-up to Christmas Day will star actor Tom Hardy, singer Talia Mar, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and fitness instructor Mr Motivator.

For his slot on December 22, Momoa will read the children’s book Tiddler, by writer Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, who have previously collaborated on the classic picture books The Gruffalo, Room On The Broom, and Stick Man.

Inception actor Tom Hardy will read Tisha And The Blossom (BBC/CBeebies/PA)

Wearing black silk striped pyjamas and a crocheted purple cardigan, the actor will start by saying: “I’m here to read you a Bedtime Story from my underwater kingdom.

“The sea is full of stories. I could tell you many tales of my amazing adventures in the sea, but I’m not the only one.

“Every creature in the ocean, from the mightiest whale to the tiniest tiddler, has their own tale to tell.

“And this book is about a very little fish who has some very big stories of his own.”

Speaking about reading for the series, Momoa said: “One of my favourite books that I read to my children as they were growing up was The Gruffalo, so I am very happy to read another amazing story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler for a CBeebies Bedtime Story.”

The Christmas week kicks off on December 18 with Inception actor Hardy reading Tisha And The Blossom by Wendy Meddour, illustrated by Daniel Egneus, with his French bulldog, Blue, by his side.

It encourages readers to slow down and take notice of the world around them through the story of a young girl named Tisha who is always told to “Hurry up”.

After reading the story, Hardy says: “Tisha has taught me a great lesson – just slow down.

“The world can be a very, very busy place. Your mind can be full of sounds and pictures and just busyness.

“So it is important to take your time to slow down and go at your own speed.”

Fitness instructor Mr Motivator will read a bedtime story on CBeebies in the run-up to Christmas (BBC/CBeebies/PA)

On December 19, Mr Motivator takes to the story chair to read Into The Wild by Thomas Docherty, about a young boy named Joe who learns that nature can be found just about everywhere when he goes to find bright and beautiful wild things in the city.

Pop star Mar will read Princesses Break Free by Timothy Knapman, illustrated by Jenny Lovlie, on December 20.

The story follows a princess who takes life into her own hands without waiting around for somebody else to rescue her.

Pop star Talia Mar will read the story of a princess who takes life into her own hands (BBC/CBeebies/PA)

Musician Coombes will return to CBeebies on December 21 to read Ella May Does It Her Way by Mick Jackson, with illustrations by Andrea Stegmaier, about an imaginative, strong-willed young girl with her own ideas.

The singer said it is a “funny, sweet little tale that I hope you all enjoy hearing as much as I did reading it”.

The festive line-up will be rounded off by members of the UK armed forces reading The Invisible String, written by Patrice Karst and illustrated by Joanne Lew Vriethoff, from bases around the world on December 23.

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes returns to CBeebies on December 21 (BBC/CBeebies/PA)

The Christmas Eve special will see CBeebies presenter Justin Fletcher appear as Father Christmas as he reads classic tale The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.

For Christmas Day’s show, Fletcher will team up with puppet Dodge the Dog to read to patients at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

He will tell the story of The Hospital Dog, by writer Julia Donaldson and illustrator Sara Ogilvie, which follows a Dalmatian called Dot who visits children in hospital.

– CBeebies Bedtime Story airs daily at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.