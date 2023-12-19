Former castmates gather for funeral of ‘Mr Brookside’ Dean Sullivan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Former castmates gather for funeral of ‘Mr Brookside’ Dean Sullivan

By Press Association
The funeral service for former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan at Liverpool Parish Church (Our Lady And St Nicholas) (PA)
The funeral service for former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan at Liverpool Parish Church (Our Lady And St Nicholas) (PA)

Former castmates of actor Dean Sullivan gathered to say a final farewell to “Mr Brookside” at his funeral.

The Liverpudlian actor and director, who was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in the Merseyside TV soap, died last month at the age of 68.

Familiar faces from the fictional Brookside Close reunited at Liverpool Parish Church on Tuesday for Sullivan’s funeral, 20 years after the soap came off air.

Dean Sullivan funeral
Actress Claire Sweeney arriving for the funeral for former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan at Liverpool Parish Church (Peter Byrne/PA)

The actor’s onscreen family – Sue Jenkins, who played his wife Jackie, Claire Sweeney, who starred as their daughter Lindsey, and John McArdle, who played his brother Billy – joined cast members Michael Starke, Louis Emerick and Vince Earl as well as the show’s creator Sir Phil Redmond.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell was also in attendance at the service, after meeting Sullivan when he arranged for Princess Diana to make a secret visit to the soap’s set.

Burrell told the PA news agency: “I don’t think people realise Diana was so friendly with Dean.

“He’d ring her at Kensington Palace and I’d put the call through and I’d listen to all the laughter upstairs.”

Sullivan’s coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage with floral tributes reading “Deano” and “Brother”.

Dean Sullivan funeral
Actress Sue Johnston at the funeral of Dean Sullivan (Peter Byrne/PA)

His dog Billy, a miniature schnauzer, joined mourners in the church.

Sue Johnston, who played Sheila Grant in the soap and went on to star in The Royle Family, read the Beatles song In My Life before blowing a kiss to Sullivan’s coffin and saying: “Goodbye darling, sleep well.”

In an address, Sullivan’s sister, Joy Boyce, said: “He was a Liverpool character and even 20 years after the show he’d be recognised wherever he went.”

Paying tribute to her brother, who worked as a teacher before becoming an actor, she added: “He will be missed beyond belief by all his family and friends.

“He was intelligent and articulate and so many sought him out because of his wise advice and support.”

The Sing Me Merseyside choir sang Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours and Hallelujah, by Leonard Cohen, during the service, before performing Liverpool anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone as the coffin was carried out of the church.

Speaking outside the church, Suzanne Collins, who played Nikki Shadwick in Brookside, said she met Sullivan when she joined the soap aged 19.

She said: “He was king of the Close, he ruled the school, he was just Mr Brookside.

“Everywhere we went we’d hear: ‘Jimmy!’ And he loved it, and he should have, because he was iconic.”

Dean Sullivan funeral
Brookside actor Dean Sullivan’s dog, Billy the Schnauzer, is taken into his funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rector of Liverpool Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing said the service had been a “wonderful celebration” of the life of Sullivan, who was a congregation member at the church.

He said: “We’ve all been very sad to lose such a good friend.

“I think the way that the country, not just the city, has reacted has astounded us a bit because Brookside, it’s 20 years since it went off our screens, yet for so many that face, that Jimmy Corkhill face, is still the same.

“Just before he died in hospital I was helping him with some forms, filling them in for him, and I filled in his name. Then it said: ‘Have you ever been known by any other name?’ And I thought: ‘What do I write in there?’

“I think the world knows him by a different name.”

McArdle said he had “happy memories” of playing Sullivan’s older brother.

He said: “The public loved him. He was Brookside really. He was in it for 17 years, longer than anybody that’s been in it.”

The order of service asked for donations in Sullivan’s memory to be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

The actor had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.