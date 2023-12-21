Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson charged with assault and coercive behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson charged with assault and coercive behaviour

By Press Association
Charles Hanson has been charged with seven offences (Jacob King/PA)
Charles Hanson has been charged with seven offences (Jacob King/PA)

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been charged with seven offences including assault and coercive behaviour after police were called to reports of a domestic incident.

The TV auctioneer, who also appears on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, is due to appear in court next month.

A statement from Derbyshire police said: “The force was called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Church Road, Quarndon in June (2023).

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault and was released on police bail while enquiries continued.

“On December 14, Charles Hanson was charged with seven alleged offences.”

The offences include two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

“The 45-year-old, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, was released on police bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10.”

Hanson first appeared on Bargain Hunt in 2002 and his role includes advising one of the team as they try to turn a profit from buying and selling antiques.