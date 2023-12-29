Inverness-shire BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood marries partner in intimate wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness-shire BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood marries partner in intimate wedding

By Press Association
Carol Kirkwood has tied the knot with her ‘secret boyfriend’ in a romantic and intimate wedding (Ian West/PA)
Inverness-shire BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has married her partner in an intimate wedding.

Carol, from Morar, tied the knot with Steve on Wednesday in Buckinghamshire.

The popular presenter told BBC News: “It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding.

“We are both so incredibly happy.”

A message on X, formerly Twitter, from the BBC Breakfast account wished the couple well saying: “Congratulations Carol & Steve. Best wishes from your #BBCBreakfast colleagues.”

Pictures shared by the BBC Breakfast X account show Kirkwood wearing a boat neckline satin dress, holding a bouquet of roses.

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was among those congratulating Kirkwood, writing on X: “Congratulations to Carol and Steve.

“Steve is one very fortunate gentleman and Carol is the best of us all.

“I wish them every happiness in their new life together @carolkirkwood”.

Carol Kirkwood discusses ‘romantic’ proposal

In May last year, Kirkwood revealed the couple were engaged on BBC Breakfast, saying she had had “absolutely no idea” Steve was going to propose.

She was congratulated on air about the engagement by her BBC Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay as she reported from the Chelsea Flower Show.

Asked by Kay if it had been a “formal, one-knee thing”, Kirkwood said: “Yes, it was, we went out for a picnic. I had absolutely no idea.

“The weather was glorious. We were sitting chatting, and then my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason, which I didn’t know.

“And he was fumbling in his pocket and then out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with, but it was lovely.”

She added that it was “quite romantic” before telling her co-presenters: “You’re making me really embarrassed now.”

BBC Weather presenter wanted to keep partner out of public eye

Kirkwood had not previously publicly named her long-time partner or his surname and, speaking while promoting her debut romantic novel titled Under A Greek Moon in 2021, she told the PA News agency: “He’s only a secret boyfriend because I never talk about him.

“I always feel that, through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy.

“I just don’t talk about them, other than to say that my partner is drop-dead gorgeous, he’s funny, he makes me very happy.”

She added: “He gets up at quarter to three in the morning to make me a cup of tea before going to work – if that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is.”

Under A Greek Moon is about a Hollywood actress embroiled in a scandal who returns to the Greek island where she fell in love with an enigmatic tycoon.

Appearing as the cover star for Prima magazine’s February 2024 issue, she said it “will be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing” but at the moment she is embracing her dual jobs.

She was previously married for 25 years to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood before they divorced.