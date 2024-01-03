Hate crime assault has caused ‘ongoing trauma’, says drag star The Vivienne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hate crime assault has caused ‘ongoing trauma’, says drag star The Vivienne

By Press Association
Hate crime assault caused ‘stress, anguish and ongoing trauma’ for drag star The Vivienne, court told (Danny Lawson/PA)
Drag star The Vivienne said a homophobic assault while he waited for food in a McDonald’s has caused “stress, anguish and ongoing trauma”.

Last month, magistrates ruled the one-punch attack by scaffolder Alan Whitfield, 51, on James Lee Williams, 31, who performs as the drag queen, was a hate crime.

Mr Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in last year’s Dancing On Ice, was targeted at the restaurant in Edge Lane on June 16 last year.

He was subjected to a “barrage of abuse” from the defendant who then struck him to the left side of the face with a “heavy blow”.

His face was bruised and hurt for a week but Mr Williams said “luckily” he was a 6ft ex-rugby player who could take a punch, Liverpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

In a victim personal statement read to the court on Wednesday, Mr Williams said: “As a proud gay man, I have never hidden who I am or edited myself.

“It shames me to say at the age of 31, I am now a lot more conscious that I could be attacked at any moment simply for living my life.

“This has caused me stress, anguish and ongoing trauma.”

The Vivienne was the winner of the first season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

He added that he travels extensively and regularly comes into contact with strangers with the thought that “I hope this person loves gay people, which is a crazy question to ask in 2023”.

Whitfield, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault by beating, claimed the attack was not prompted by his victim’s sexuality but because of a comment Mr Williams made about his skin.

He said he was unaware Mr Williams was wearing make-up or carrying a woman’s handbag at the time of the incident at 12.15pm.

Whitfield said his attention was drawn to him because of his dyed green hair and that he asked: “What have you come as, an Oompa Loompa?”

The court heard Whitfield went on to say: “Look at the state of you. You look a show. Who are you trying to impress?”

When Mr Williams responded “look at your face”, Whitfield told him he had skin cancer and became “enraged” when Mr Williams said: “Made up for you.”

Drag star The Vivienne said ‘luckily’ as a 6ft ex-rugby player he can take a punch (Peter Byrne/PA)

Richard Derby, defending, said the assault was a “spur of the moment thing” which his client accepted he should not have done.

He said: “It was an incident out of anger. He has expressed remorse.”

Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, said he has been fighting cancer for 15 years and still requires surgery on his face.

A pre-sentence report assessed Whitfield, who has previous convictions for harassment, affray and drug possession, as a “low risk” of reoffending.

District Judge Paul Healey told Whitfield the offence was a “serious matter” because of where and when it took place, the presence of others – including children – in an enclosed area and that it was motivated by hostility based on the sexuality of his victim.

Sentencing was adjourned until Friday to assess Whitfield’s suitability for a curfew order but Judge Healey stressed that all sentencing options, including immediate custody, remained open.

The court heard that Whitfield, who cares for his mother, was not eligible to perform unpaid work due to his health.