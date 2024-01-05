GMB stars send support to Kate Garraway after death of husband Derek Draper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

GMB stars send support to Kate Garraway after death of husband Derek Draper

By Press Association
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins have led messages of support to their fellow Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway after she announced her husband Derek Draper has died aged 56.

Garraway said the former lobbyist and political adviser died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus in a post to social media on Friday.

The TV presenter, who married Draper in 2005, often provided health updates about her husband on the ITV morning programme and fronted two ITV documentaries about how their lives changed following his illness.

In the comments of Garraway’s announcement post on Instagram, Reid wrote: “Our whole hearts are with you all.”

Richard Arnold, who fronts the entertainment coverage on Good Morning Britain, added: “By your side always.”

Hawkins described the news as “absolutely heartbreaking” and sent “much love” to her fellow presenter.

In a post on Instagram, Hawkins also asked others to send Garraway “love and prayers” at this time.

Alongside a photo of Draper and Garraway, she wrote: “Such desperately sad news about Derek.

Derek Draper
Derek Draper has died (Tim Ireland/PA)

“It’s been an incredibly tough time for all the family & Kate has been so strong throughout all this – please send her your love & prayers so she knows we’re all here for her.”

Fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly described Garraway as “an astonishing woman” as she sent her sympathies.

She reshared Garraway’s post to Instagram and added: “This is just so sad. Our friend @kategarraway has been so strong and brave.

“Thoughts with her and her children and family. She was right by his side until the end and did him proud. An astonishing woman.”

This Morning host Alison Hammond said the crew of the ITV mid-morning show were “sending our love” to Garraway and her children, while presenting the show on Friday.

She said: “We just want to say, all of us here at This Morning, we’re sending our love to you Kate and, of course, Darcey and Billy.”