Jodie Comer highlights role in new film set amid climate crisis

Actress Jodie Comer has talked about her role in a new film set amid a climate crisis.

In an exclusive interview with The Big Issue magazine she said The End We Start From is a story about motherhood.

The film, which is in cinemas later this month, is based on Megan Hunter’s book, with Comer playing a new mother faced with mass flooding in London.

She told the Big Issue: “I felt the exploration of that environmental crisis was unique. We were exploring on a very human level, which really moved me, more than a lot of films we’ve seen that depict these kinds of happenings.

“Not being a mother myself, I really want women to watch this and see themselves depicted in a truthful light.

“The relationship women have with their bodies after they have a baby, and how they feel transformed, and there’s a part of their selves that is lost, we really explore that. And she’s going through all this in the midst of an environmental catastrophe.”

Comer received the script as she was beginning her one-woman show Prima Facie on Broadway.

“That role stuck with me. It only fully left me about a month ago. I finally shattered her.

“I was able to come back – I’ve been away for so long, after the second run of the play I just had this real desire to come home. Your actual personal life is non-existent.

“Being witness to how this film was made, and developing my own taste, being comfortable with putting my hand up and saying, ‘Guys, this is what I’m thinking, you know, this is my instinct’, it makes the experience so much richer.

“Especially independent film, when there’s so little money or time and sometimes so many opinions.

“It feels like your baby because you’ve been in the trenches with it.

“So learning to take up space in that way, especially as a woman, I feel is so important.”

The interview is in this week’s edition of the Big Issue.