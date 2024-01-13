Michel Roux Jr ends service on ‘true icon of British gastronomy’ Le Gavroche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michel Roux Jr ends service on ‘true icon of British gastronomy’ Le Gavroche

By Press Association
Michel Roux Jr (PA)
Michel Roux Jr (PA)

Chef Michel Roux Jr’s two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche is closing its doors for the last time after more than half a century.

The French fine dining venue at 43 Upper Brook Street in Mayfair, central London, will run its final service on Saturday, and has been hailed as a “true icon of British gastronomy”.

There will also be a charity dinner in aid of hotel and catering industry charity Hospitality Action, sight charity Victa and youth charity Bigkid Foundation on January 18.

Roux Jr announced in August that the restaurant, originally founded in 1967 by French restaurateur his father Albert Roux and uncle Michel Roux Sr, would shut up shop.

The MasterChef: The Professionals star said at the time he wanted to spend “more time with my family and on my other business ventures”.

In a short post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, Roux Jr wrote: “One last dance (kiss emoji)”, and shared an image of his chef outfit.

The Michelin Guide posted a statement on X saying: “On the day of Le Gavroche’s final service, we bid farewell to a true icon of British gastronomy.

“Many restaurants have been a success, some can even claim to have been influential, but very few can say they shaped an industry like Le Gavroche. London won’t be the same without it.”

Roux Jr, son of Albert Roux, has run the restaurant since the 1990s, earning two Michelin stars – one of the most prestigious accolades in the restaurant business.

Before the final service, Michelin-starred French chef Jean-Francois Piege joined Roux Jr at the restaurant.

Piege, known for French cooking shows, wrote on Instagram that the restaurant was “immensely mythical”.

He called it a big moment for French cuisine and a “big moment of emotion”.

When it first opened, Le Gavroche was the only French restaurant of its kind in London, offering classical French food and the highest standards of cooking and service.

It is where Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Pierre Koffmann and Marcus Wareing worked and composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber once reportedly spent £13,000 on dinner.

Roux Jr was a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals and has appeared as a guest chef on MasterChef Australia.

He has also appeared on Ramsay’s show Hell’s Kitchen, and presented two series of Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking.

The brand of Le Gavroche is expected to continue as Roux Jr previously said there will be “pop-ups in the future”.