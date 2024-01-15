TV’s Paul Whitehouse casts first line to mark beginning of salmon fishing season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV’s Paul Whitehouse casts first line to mark beginning of salmon fishing season

By Press Association
Comedian and star of Gone Fishing Paul Whitehouse led the opening of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Comedian Paul Whitehouse has led the opening of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay.

The star of the BBC’s hit series Gone Fishing performed the honours at Meikleour, a village in Perth and Kinross, on Monday.

The event was hosted by the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDFSB), the Tay Rivers Trust, Meikleour Fishings and Perth and Kinross Council.

Whitehouse made the first cast of the season to mark the opening.

The ceremony kicked off at 9.30am at Meikleour Boathouse, near Kinclaven Bridge.

A procession of anglers was led to the river by the Perth and District Pipe Band, headed by Pipe Major Alistair Duthie and Drum Major Kenny Forbes.

Salmon fishing season
The Perth and District Pipe Band lead the anglers in a procession along the bank of the River Tay on the opening day of the salmon fishing season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Xander McDade, provost of Perth and Kinross Council, blessed a fishing boat alongside Whitehouse after he popped a magnum of Pol Roger Champagne.

All proceeds from the opening day were donated to the Salmon In The Classroom programme in local schools.

Claire Mercer Nairne, TDSFB member and owner of the Meikleour Fishings, said: “At the start of a new salmon season we always feel some optimism. However, it would be wrong for us to put our heads in the sands.

“The reality is that the Tay’s 2023 rod catch of salmon was the lowest in recent decades.

“The Tay DSFB and the Tay Rivers Trust are working ever more closely on environmental projects aimed at safeguarding the long-term health of the Tay and its tributaries.

“Of course, some issues are outside our control and we operate within a framework of official policies.”

She added: “One of the tools we have available to mitigate the issues that constrain juvenile salmon numbers is stocking.

“We are fortunate to have a state-of-the-art hatchery run by a team of experts. This hatchery has been and remains vital for the restoration of the River Garry tributary.

“In this context we are awaiting the imminent publication of the Scottish Government’s review of its policy on salmon stocking.

“We hope very much that this will widen their current narrow definition of ‘mitigation’ and allow more effective use of our hatchery to take place.”

Salmon fishing season
The Perth and District Pipe Band leads a procession including comedian Paul Whitehouse to the River Tay (Jane Barlow/PA)

Calum Innes, chairman of the Tay Rivers Trust, said: “One important initiative that we are increasingly focusing on is riparian zone tree-planting in the Tay system’s upper tributaries.

“Bankside trees provide valuable shading which helps to keep water temperatures within acceptable levels for salmon.

“As the climate warms, this is a vital issue and the sooner we get young trees in the ground the better.

“We are already progressing several possible tree-planting schemes and it is very much our intention to accelerate this.”