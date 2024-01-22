Police misconduct documentary will hopefully improve trust – chief constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Police misconduct documentary will hopefully improve trust – chief constable

By Press Association
Avon and Somerset Police invited Story Films to start filming in 2019 (Dave Thompson/PA)
A chief constable has said she hopes a new documentary series on the way police investigate misconduct allegations about their colleagues will “improve trust and confidence” in the force.

The three-part Channel 4 series, To Catch A Copper, will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Avon and Somerset’s professional standards department (PSD) as they look into cases brought against their own officers.

The episodes will focus on mental health, sexual misconduct and race.

Avon and Somerset Police invited production company Story Films to start filming with their PSD, including their counter-corruption unit, in 2019.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said they “could never have foreseen the intense publicity and scrutiny this area of policing would experience over the following years”.

The Metropolitan Police have been rocked by several high-profile scandals in recent years, including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens and the unmasking of former constable David Carrick as a serial abuser and rapist.

Ms Crew added: “It’s abundantly clear the public’s confidence in policing has been critically dented by the horrific actions of officers like Wayne Couzens and David Carrick, and urgent recovery work must be undertaken to restore this precious bond we have with our communities.

“We knew that taking part in this documentary would be a controversial decision.

“Public institutions can be reluctant to open themselves up to this level of scrutiny, but people will see that we’re facing into the issues, however uncomfortable, which I hope will help to improve trust and confidence in our ability to police by consent.

“I want people to see that we understand their concerns and we’re taking robust action to tackle all forms of misconduct, rooting out those who have no place in this profession and making sure they can never serve again.”

She said the documentary series will show the “challenges and complexities of the misconduct regime” which she said is undergoing “further significant change” after public concern.

Ms Crew also apologised for the “harm and distress” the cases featured have caused, saying they are “upsetting and appalling” and they “wish they had never happened”.

She added: “These cases are the exception and not the rule.

“They do not reflect on the professionalism and caring approach of the vast majority of officers and staff who are passionate about their role in keeping people safe, as well as fighting for fairness and justice.

“Everyone has a role to play in creating a culture of upstanding and not bystanding, a culture which calls out misconduct for what it is, challenges those who don’t share our values and doesn’t tolerate any form of discrimination, harassment or inappropriate behaviour.”

The Channel 4 series, To Catch A Copper, will air on Monday nights from January 29.