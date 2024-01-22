Barry Keoghan dons sleeveless knit at Masters Of The Air UK premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Keoghan dons sleeveless knit at Masters Of The Air UK premiere

By Press Association
Barry Keoghan attends the UK premiere of Masters of the Air (Ian West/PA)
Barry Keoghan attends the UK premiere of Masters of the Air (Ian West/PA)

Barry Keoghan turned heads in a sleeveless turquoise knit as he attended the UK premiere of his new drama series Masters Of The Air.

The Irish actor, 31, paired the woollen vest with black trousers and boots as he walked the blue carpet on Monday night in London.

Keoghan, best known for his roles in psychological thriller Saltburn and Irish black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, stars as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick in the new Apple TV+ series which follows the true story of a US bomber group during the war.

UK premiere of Masters of the Air – London
Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler attend the UK premiere of Masters of the Air in London (Ian West/PA)

He was joined by fellow co-stars Callum Turner and Austin Butler at the event, who play Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan and Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven respectively.

Elvis star Butler wore a sleek slate grey suit with a white shirt and black tie for the event, while Fantastic Beasts’ actor Turner donned an all black suit, shirt and tie combo.

Rafferty Law, who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, also wore a three-piece black suit and white shirt for the premiere of the series, in which he plays Sergeant Ken Lemmons.

Nate Mann, Josiah Cross and Branden Cook also feature in the drama, which is based Donald L Miller’s book of the same name and has been scripted by John Orloff.

UK premiere of Masters of the Air – London
Raff Law plays Sergeant Ken Lemmons in the Apple TV+ series which follows the true story of a US bomber group during the war (Ian West/PA)

The series will follow the lives of the men from the 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth”, as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the dire weather conditions, lack of oxygen, and terror of air combat.

It will also explore the psychological and emotional price they had to pay during the war – including being wounded, captured and killed.

Saving Private Ryan director Steven Spielberg, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman also act as executive producers on the TV series.

The drama is a sequel to the mini-series Band Of Brothers and The Pacific, which were also produced by Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman.

Comprising nine hour-long episodes, Master Of The Air will debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on January 26, followed by a new episode weekly every Friday through to March 15.