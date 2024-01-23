Ellie Leach reveals how she broke the Strictly glitterball trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellie Leach reveals how she broke the Strictly glitterball trophy

By Press Association
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola with the trophy (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach has revealed her father fixed her glitterball trophy in his shed after it broke in her luggage.

The former Coronation Street star, 22, became the competition’s youngest winner when she beat Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell in the live final of the 2023 series in December with her professional partner Vito Coppola.

However, the highly coveted glitterball trophy, which is presented to the winner, took a bit of a battering while on a train journey.

Asked if it was true she had broken the prize, Leach told BBC Breakfast: “Ummm maybe, but it’s all fixed now.

“My dad took it to his shed and he’s fixed it all up.”

Explaining how it happened, she said: “I was just being quite humble, really. I had to get all this stuff from London on the train to Manchester.

“I didn’t want to carry it and be like ‘Oh here I go’ so it was in my bag and it broke.

“My dad fixed it and now it’s perfect, in the middle of the table for everyone to see.”

Leach, who is currently on the Strictly live tour with Coppola, said her time on the show was a transformational experience.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are taking part in the Strictly live tour (Jacob King/PA)

She said: “Strictly has changed my life so so much. I didn’t realise how much I would have learned about myself and how much I would have grown in confidence and I just feel like it completely changed me for the better.

“It’s something that’s completely out of my comfort zone. I’ve never danced before, so it’s the unknown. And usually, I’m so scared of the unknown, whereas I feel like I just really tried to embrace the whole experience, and for me, that’s what worked.

“I just was like, ‘You know what, whatever Vito says to me, I’m just going to do it. Because what’s the point in saying no?’

“I’m a lot more like that. I’ll say yes to things, because if not, then I probably would be wondering what if?

“We just had so much fun on the show, and we’re just having the best time on the tour as well.

“As much as it was overwhelming at the start, now I’m kind of getting into the swing of things at the tour, the shows are becoming easier, more fun.

“We’re just getting back into a routine and it’s amazing.”