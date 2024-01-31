Apprentice star sorry for social media posts following ‘specialist training’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apprentice star sorry for social media posts following ‘specialist training’

By Press Association
Dr Asif Munaf is one of the contestants on the 18th series of The Apprentice (BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA)
A contestant on BBC series The Apprentice has apologised and received “specialist training” after social media posts about Israel.

Asif Munaf, a doctor from Sheffield who has also appeared on BBC One show Dragons’ Den, was spoken to by producers so he could “understand why his posts may cause offence”.

His posts included remarks on the Hamas invasion of Israel, Zionism, Islam and masculinity.

The PA news agency understands that Mr Munaf had numerous conversations with HR and diversity and inclusion teams and also spoke to senior members of the production team after his posts were discovered.

The wellness brand owner is competing in series 18 of the business-style reality programme, which returns to screens on Thursday on BBC One, for Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

A spokesperson for The Apprentice said: “After filming had taken place, we were made aware of concerns over social media posts that Asif had made after he had left the process.

“As soon as we were alerted, we took immediate action and spoke to Asif in detail on this.

“Asif took part in specialised training to understand why his posts may cause offence.

“We are committed to providing an inclusive environment on and off screen.”

In a statement, Mr Munaf said: “I apologise for any offence caused by my online content/social media.

“It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I am of course open to all views.

“The beliefs I hold and have shared are based on the values that I was brought up with.”

He has also denied allegations of antisemitism on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Mr Munaf is one of 18 entrepreneurs on The Apprentice in the latest series and has appeared on Dragons’ Den, where he sought a £50,000 investment for a 10% stake in his company Date Smoothie.

He was told by Dragon panel member Touker Suleyman “you’re not a businessman” and entrepreneur Peter Jones told him he would “rather” he saved lives by staying in his profession as a doctor before he also declared himself “out” in 2018.

In September, the BBC published new guidance on social media which said that employees must not bring the corporation “into disrepute” and are required to be respectful in public.

Lord Sugar, along with other flagship presenters such as Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, face additional requirements including having “expectations on impartiality”.

They are not allowed to make attacks on political parties or criticise the character of individual politicians in the UK.