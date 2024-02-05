Only Fools And Horses actor Michael Jayston dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only Fools And Horses actor Michael Jayston dies aged 88

By Press Association
Actor Michael Jayston has died at the age of 88 (Ian West/PA)
Michael Jayston, who appeared in Only Fools And Horses, has died aged 88 after “a short illness”, his agent has said.

The British actor played the father of Rachel “Raquel” Turner (Tessa Peake-Jones), love interest of Derek “Del Boy” Trotter (Sir David Jason) in the BBC sitcom.

In the episode Time On Our Hands, Jayston’s character, the antiques dealer James, tells Del Boy and his brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) that a watch in their garage was made by clockmaker John Harrison and is worth a fortune – leading to an auction where they become millionaires.

A statement from M&M Famous Faces on Monday, on behalf of Jayston’s family, said: “It is with great sadness that I have been asked by his family to share the news Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness.

“Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world.

“His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Only Fools And Horses stars Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Jayston also portrayed Nicholas II of Russia in the 1970s historical film Nicholas And Alexandra.

The movie about the last days of the tsars in Russia and the relationship between the ruler and his wife Alexandra (Dame Janet Suzman) also featured Doctor Who star Tom Baker as Grigori Rasputin and Lord Laurence Olivier.

Jayston also starred as Edward Rochester in a 1970s TV adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s novel Jane Eyre, and appeared in Doctor Who.

He played The Confessor in Roger Crane play The Last Confession opposite David Suchet as Cardinal Benelli at Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2007.

In the ITV soap Emmerdale, from 2007 to 2008, Jayston played Nicola King’s (Nicola Wheeler) husband briefly before his character died within a year of moving to the Yorkshire village.

He also appeared in 1990s ITV police comedy drama The Good Guys with Coronation Street actor Nigel Havers and Call The Midwife actress Jenny Agutter.