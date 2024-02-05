‘Stupid boy’ – Ian Lavender’s best moments as Private Pike in Dad’s Army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stupid boy’ – Ian Lavender’s best moments as Private Pike in Dad’s Army

By Press Association
Ian Lavender had many stand-out moments as the Private Frank Pike in classic sitcom Dad’s Army (BBC/PA)
Ian Lavender had many stand-out moments as the Private Frank Pike in classic sitcom Dad’s Army.

The actor, who was the last remaining main cast member from the wartime-set BBC show, died at the age of 77 on Friday morning.

His antics as Pike, the youngest member of the Home Guard platoon, would often get him in trouble with its commander, Captain George Mainwaring (Arthur Lowe), who frequently referred to him as a “stupid boy”.

Here is a round-up of his catchphrase and funniest scenes:

– ‘Hitler Is A Twerp!’

In the episode The Deadly Attachment, Captain Mainwaring is competing with a German U-boat captain over who will win the Second World War.

Pike chimes in with a reworked version of Whistle While You Work, rhyming about the Nazi leader: “Whistle while you work, Hitler is a twerp, he’s half-barmy, so’s his army, whistle while you work.”

When the German, played by Philip Madoc, then demands his name to add to a list of those who “will be brought to account” if Hitler is victorious, Captain Mainwaring says: “Don’t tell him, Pike.”

– ‘Stupid boy’

During the episode Turkey Dinner, Pike ends up staining Captain Mainwaring’s dinner jacket with gravy.

Reacting angrily, Captain Mainwaring deploys his catchphrase: “Stupid boy.”

Ian Lavender death
Ian Lavender has died at the age of 77 (Yui Mok/PA)

– Pike signs up for the RAF

In the episode titled When You’ve Got To Go, after passing some tests, Pike tells his over-protective mother Mavis (Janet Davies) and her lover Sergeant Arthur Wilson (John Le Mesurier) that he will be joining the Royal Air Force.

Captain Mainwaring organises a farewell during which Pike says “he likes fish and chips” and tells the platoon he has a “funny story”.

He tells them he cannot join the RAF due to having a rare blood type but that he delayed saying anything because of the dinner.

– Pike gets his head stuck in a gate

In the episode A Man of Action, during a routine patrol Pike gets his head stuck in a gate and, due to difficulties getting him out of the predicament, the platoon take him to the church hall where they are stationed.

Captain Mainwaring asks Pike to pass his helmet through the bars “sideways”, to which he replies: “How can I see which is sideways? I don’t have eyes in the back of my head, you know.”

Captain Mainwaring replies: “Don’t you use that tone of voice to me, Pike.”

– ‘We’ve forgotten the pole’

Often seen as the idiotic character in the series, occasionally Pike would land on what had gone wrong for the platoon.

When they had to set up a tarpaulin during an exercise, Pike realises they have “forgotten the pole” and are unable to set it up.