Escape To The Country pays tribute to Jonnie Irwin with highlights reel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Escape To The Country pays tribute to Jonnie Irwin with highlights reel

By Press Association
Jonnie Irwin (Alamy/PA)
Jonnie Irwin (Alamy/PA)

Escape To The Country has paid tribute to the late TV presenter Jonnie Irwin with a montage showcasing his highlights from the show.

After his death aged 50, which was announced on Friday, a spokesman for his family said Irwin had “fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage”.

On Monday, an episode he had hosted on the BBC One programme aired which showed Irwin helping a retired couple find a house in Somerset so they could make the move from Reading.

At the end of the programme a montage played which showed Irwin’s highlights from the show and it included clips of him surfing, playing baseball and sitting on a moving model train.

Jonnie Irwin
Tribute to Jonnie Irwin (BBC/PA Wire)

In one of the clips he was heard saying “I love this job sometimes”, and in another he joked: “It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it.”

At the end an image of Irwin popped on to the screen alongside his name and the dates 1973 – 2024.

Irwin had been a host on the British daytime property-buying programme since 2010.

The property expert had also presented on what used to be called A Place In The Sun: Home Or Away? with Jasmine Harman.

A Place In The Sun helps couples who want to move from the UK to find a home abroad with sun, sea and sand.

Irwin also starred in Channel 4’s Renovation Game, which ran for three seasons from 2011, in which builders and designers put their fees on the line if they did not raise the property value of a house during a revamp.

In 2022 Irwin disclosed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and it had spread to his brain.

He said the first warning sign was while he was filming A Place In The Sun in Italy in August 2020, when his vision became blurry while driving.

Escape To The Country presenter Nicki Chapman said she was “heartbroken” at the news of Irwin’s death, and his A Place In The Sun co-star Harman said she would miss her “partner in crime” and “OG co-presenter.”

Irwin has three sons, Rex, and twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife Jessica.