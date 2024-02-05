Leo Woodall says Jennifer Coolidge ‘scared the life’ out of him on White Lotus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leo Woodall says Jennifer Coolidge ‘scared the life’ out of him on White Lotus

By Press Association
Leo Woodall appeared alongside Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus series two (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
British actor Leo Woodall said Jennifer Coolidge “scared the life” out of him during an improvisation scene for series two of The White Lotus.

The 27-year-old actor, who stars in the new Netflix adaption of David Nicholls’ book One Day, is also known for playing Jack in the hit dark comedy drama which follows guests and staff of the fictional White Lotus hotel chain.

In the show, he stars opposite American Pie actress Coolidge, 62, who has won two supporting actress Emmys for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

Speaking to The One Show on Monday, Woodall said: “She’s (Coolidge) a masterful improviser and it scared the life out of me.

“My first day on set, speaking, was this dinner scene and I think at the top of the scene, someone’s collapsed in the background and we were told to improvise, so I made up a joke at this guy’s expense.

“And she kind of went, in character, ‘No, you can’t say that. No’.

“I was like a deer in the headlights.

“And afterwards I thought, ‘Oh God. Jennifer hates me.’

“She’s just so great. A great actor.”

Woodall appeared on the BBC One programme to speak to hosts Jermaine Jenas and Alex Jones about the upcoming romance series One Day, in which he stars alongside This Is Going To Hurt actress Ambika Mod.

He described his character Dexter as a “fun loving, ambitious young man”.

His co-star Mod said she watched the Channel 4 documentary-style show Educating Yorkshire to try and perfect a northern accent for her role as Emma.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jennifer Coolidge attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

“Towards the end of the audition process, I was awaiting to hear if I was going to get it (the role),” she said.

“And I got a call from my agent saying ‘They love you. They really want but they’re just not sure about the accent. So we need you to be signed off by a dialect coach.’

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God, my life is in this woman’s hands.’

“I met her, I had a Zoom meeting with her scheduled for a Saturday evening.

“So I spent the whole day just bingeing Educating Yorkshire.”

She added: “And then I met her in the evening and we had our session together and she was like, ‘I don’t really know what they want from you, you can clearly learn the accent so I’m just gonna tell them that and they should give it to you’.”

“So thank you Educating Yorkshire,” she added.