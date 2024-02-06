Rank and file officers criticise police force for making TV documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rank and file officers criticise police force for making TV documentary

By Press Association
Rank and file officers have hit out at the show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rank and file officers have hit out at the show (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rank and file police officers have criticised a police force for taking part in the TV documentary To Catch A Copper.

Members of the Avon and Somerset Police Federation said they were “angry” and felt “let down” over the decision to participate in the programme.

The three-part Channel 4 series provides a behind-the-scenes look at Avon and Somerset’s professional standards department as they look into cases brought against their own officers.

The federation, which represents constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors, surveyed its members to find out their views on the documentary – with more than 400 responding.

“I was deeply saddened to see how our Chief Constable (Sarah Crew) felt the need to highlight our shortcomings to the public, seemingly turning her back on how this was to affect her own officers and staff,” one told the federation.

“I feel disappointed in the constabulary. I feel the backlash from this will be devastating and has made me think of leaving frontline policing,” one officer said.

Another said: “I’m absolutely appalled by the decision to allow this show to take place and the Chief Constable’s decision to make this happen makes me feel embarrassed to work for Avon and Somerset.”

One officer said: “I was proud to join as a police constable, but now I feel utterly betrayed and unsupported.”

Another added: “This series has destroyed the force, ruined morale and made our jobs harder.”

Iain Prideaux, vice-chair of the Avon and Somerset Police Federation, said: “These comments come as no surprise – and they are difficult to read.

“Morale has been severely dented and even officers’ family members have said how concerned they feel toward their loved ones.

“Police officers have no issue with being held accountable for their actions, we are the most accountable of public services.

“But whilst putting policing under a microscope there should always be ample fairness and balance.

“The federation will continue to speak up for our good officers. We do it today and will continue to do so.

“Colleagues deserve due process in all legal and conduct proceedings. There should not be a presumption of guilt but an open mind, free from bias, and a thorough examination of all available evidence.

“We continue to ask that there be more balance in the coverage and commentary around our colleagues.”

In a statement, the force’s Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “I’d like to reassure everyone that when we entered into this relationship with the documentary makers, the federation were consulted, were fully supportive and involved throughout the filming, as you can see from the programmes that have aired.

“This documentary is resulting in open and honest discussions with our officers and staff, where a whole range of views and opinions are being discussed in open forums.

“These conversations are important and they will be ongoing.

“I’ve also had a constructive meeting with representatives of the police federation to listen to and understand the views being expressed to them.

“It’s important to note the vast majority of reactions I’ve received directly, from members of the public, from people in positions of influence and power, and from the media, have been positive.

“They say we are being courageous and that through this radical transparency it shows we’re committed to exposing, understanding and then addressing the barriers which are significantly impacting on people’s trust and confidence in us.”

The Channel 4 series, To Catch A Copper, is airing on Monday nights from January 29.