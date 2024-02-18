Another skating celebrity is eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another skating celebrity is eliminated from Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Ian West/PA)
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Ricky Norwood has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

Norwood, 40, lost to former Love Island contestant Amber Davies after they were both placed in the skate-off.

The seven contestants had to perform a routine to a song which had a special meaning to them during Sunday evening’s show.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Ricky Norwood and his partner Annette Dytrt lost the skate-off (Ian West/PA)

Norwood and partner Annette Dytrt had earlier skated to Three Little Birds by Bob Marley And The Wailers, receiving 30 points, their highest score of the competition.

Despite being axed from the series, Norwood said of his last performance: “We’ve got our best scores, it’s a fantastic show.”

Davies, 27, was tearful after performing to The Spice Girls’ Mama in dedication to her mother, who watched in the audience.

She and professional Simon Proulx-Senecal received 33 points.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Amber Davies and her partner Simon Proulx-Senecal survived to skate again (Ian West/PA)

Soap star Ryan Thomas paid tribute to his late father, musician Dougie James – who died in 2020, as he got 35 points, his highest score of the series so far.

He looked tearfully in the air after finishing his skate, which was to Easy, a song covered by his father.

Meanwhile, Adele Roberts and Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire both got 36 points, the highest scores of this year’s competition.

Roberts and professional partner Mark Hanretty skated to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, in a performance inspired by the former BBC Radio DJ’s London Marathon heroics last year.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty skated to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton (Ian West/PA)

In October 2021, Roberts revealed that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

She then became the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma in April last year, running the race in three hours, 30 minutes and 22 seconds – which was a Guinness World Record.

The 44-year-old has been cancer-free since June 2022.

Nazaire skated to All Along the Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix, with his father opening the performance on guitar.

He said of his father’s involvement in the routine: “That is the best moment of my entire career.”

Olympian Greg Rutherford skated to The Greatest Show and received his highest score of the ITV series so far, 35.

He said afterwards: “I absolutely loved it.”

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards and Vicky Ogden skated to Jump by Van Halen, receiving 32.5, which was also their highest score.

Ski-jumper Edwards said it was a song that inspired him to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV 1 and ITVX.