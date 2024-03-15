Sir Lenny Henry reveals Red Nose Day total has exceeded £37 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Lenny Henry reveals Red Nose Day total has exceeded £37 million

By Press Association
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry (Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief/PA)
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry (Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has announced that more than £37 million has been raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

This year marks the comedian’s final time co-hosting the annual programme that raises money for charity.

The Dudley-born actor, 65, co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis and will continue to serve as life president following his departure as host.

Revealing the Red Nose Day total during the show on BBC One, Sir Lenny said: “Red Nose nation. Your generosity has brought tonight’s total, so far, to a phenomenal £37,019,832.”

The first total of the night was revealed to be £21,700,628.

McFly opened the show with a medley of songs including Walk This Way by Run-DMC featuring Aerosmith, One Way Or Another by Blondie, Uptown Girl by Billy Joel and the group’s hit song All About You.

McCall and Sir Lenny were also joined by co-hosts, Love Island presenter Maya Jama, Doctor Who star David Tennant, actor and comedian Romesh Ranganathan, The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

Reflecting on Sir Lenny’s legacy, McCall told the British TV star that he was “irreplaceable.”

“On behalf of all of us here tonight, and of course the entire nation, I’ve got to say you are 100% totally, utterly – am I right when I say – he’s irreplaceable,” she said.

Sir Lenny said: “I don’t want to make too much fuss, it’s been an honour and a joy… it’s so not about me, it’s about the mirth and the money, it’s about comedy and compassion.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power after party – London
Sir Lenny Henry co-hosted the show (Yui Mok/PA)

Celebrating those Sir Lenny has helped, Tennant announced a “surprise” while the comedian stood among the studio audience.

The Scottish actor told Sir Lenny that he would see “some familiar faces from across the years” as he read the names of individuals who had been helped by Comic Relief.

The whole audience then got to their feet after McCall asked anyone whose lives had been positively impacted by Sir Lenny and Comic Relief to stand up.

Turning to look at the standing audience members, Sir Lenny said: “It’s lovely to see you all, thank you so much.”

McCall said: “We could’ve filled a thousand studios with people that you and Comic Relief have helped.”

Elsewhere on the show, Hollywood actors including Julia Roberts, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson made a special appearance to argue among each other to be named the most famous in a comedy sketch.

The cast of spoof comedy series W1A, including Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and Spaced actress Jessica Hynes, reunited to search for a new host and Steve Coogan appeared as his alter-ego Alan Partridge alongside comedian and actor Tim Key.

There were also musical appearances from Paloma Faith and the West End stage show Just For One Day, based on the 1985 benefit concert Live Aid, organised by Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

A spoof of hit show The Traitors also aired, and showed celebrities including comedians Catherine Tate and David Walliams and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey playing contestants from this year’s series.

In a music video, Sir Lenny joked he would turn 10 Downing Street into a “dope ass Premier Inn” while singing a spoof of the Oscar-nominated song I’m Just Ken from blockbuster film Barbie.

The comedian wore a white fur coat and blonde wig as he sang I’m Just Len and contemplated becoming prime minister, following his final stint as host of Red Nose Day.

After the video aired, Sir Lenny joked he had been planning the song “way before” Barbie actor Ryan Gosling performed it at this year’s Academy Awards.

Money raised by Red Nose Day goes towards organisations helping to tackle homelessness, poverty and mental health along with other causes in the UK and throughout the world.

Comic Relief is a UK charity that aims “to help put food on plates, roofs over heads and keep little ones safe”.