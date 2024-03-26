Tommy Fury hopes Molly-Mae Hague and baby Bambi will be cheering at Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tommy Fury hopes Molly-Mae Hague and baby Bambi will be cheering at Soccer Aid

By Press Association
Tommy Fury is playing for Soccer Aid World XI FC (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Tommy Fury is playing for Soccer Aid World XI FC (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Love Island star Tommy Fury has said his fiancee Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi will “hopefully” be watching at Stamford Bridge when he plays at Soccer Aid this year.

The professional boxer, who is the half-brother of WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been dating the 24-year-old influencer since they met on the ITV dating programme in 2019.

The reality star is playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team at this year’s annual charity game alongside teammates including comedian Lee Mack and radio host Roman Kemp.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Molly and Bambi will be here hopefully. I mean, if they want to see some terrible football off me they better come.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

“But yeah, everyone’s going to come in full force.

“So it’s going to be another great day and I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Hopefully by Soccer Aid she (Bambi) is walking, but we’ll see,” he added.

The 24-year-old admitted to finding last year’s game “difficult” and revealed his plans for training this time around.

“I was surprised last year, to be fair, because that’s probably the first proper game of football I’ve ever played,” he said.

“And I thought I’d be able to just run up and down quite easily, just chasing the ball and what not, but it’s so difficult.

Road House screening – London
Tommy Fury said last year’s game was ‘great’ (Ian West/PA)

“So I’ll be getting interval sprints in about three months before I do it this time.”

Reflecting on what it was like to play in 2023, he added: “Honestly, last year was one of the best experiences that I’ve had.

“That’s the reason why I wanted to do it this year because last year was that great.

“So many amazing personalities underneath one roof and there were no egos, all egos got left at the door.

“And we all just had an amazing week and then obviously, you got to cap it off at Old Trafford, the theatre of dreams where I used to go as a kid.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2024 will take place on June 9 at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX. Buy your tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.