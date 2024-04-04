Actress Leslie Ash: My life is still not the same two decades on from infection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actress Leslie Ash: My life is still not the same two decades on from infection

By Press Association
Actress Leslie Ash will star in Artificially Yours at the Riverside Studios (PA)

Men Behaving Badly star Leslie Ash has said that her life will “never ever be the same as it was” following an infection two decades ago.

The actress, 64, contracted methicillin-sensitive staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), similar to other bacterial infection MRSA, in hospital.

The bug can cause minor ailments such as swelling to serious bloodstream infections, which can be life-threatening.

Ash was asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) about her health issues following being in intensive care in 2004 after contracting MSSA.

She said: “I mean, it will never ever be the same as it was obviously. Yeah, it is. Twenty years, exactly and so it’s fine…. I think (I’m) really, really good, and really healthy.”

SHOWBIZ Sony
Leslie Ash (Ian West/PA)

Ash added that she has been “very lucky” after doctors told her she would probably not walk again when she was first diagnosed.

“They said I’d be in a wheelchair,” she also said. “My husband (footballer Lee Chapman) helped me with my rehab and getting me into the gym and really making sure that I stay fit.

“And you’ve got to keep your core strong and so many things you have to do mentally as well.”

Ash said that her contracting MSSA should “never have happened” but you “get on with it”.

It was reported in 2008 that she received a payout of £5 million from the NHS for catching the bug while in hospital.

Ash is set to star in black comedy play Artificially Yours at the Riverside Studios this month.

Ash said that it tells the story of couples who have access to a smart box, similar to Alexa, which can tell if someone is lying.

“So it’s just all about problems and relationships that we all know about,” she said.

Rates of MRSA and MSSA are monitored regularly with the latter seeing a slight rise during the pandemic.

Total rates of MRSA decreased sharply between 2007 and 2012 and have been on a downward trend in recent years, according to the UK Health Security Agency.