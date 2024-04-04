Victoria and The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies ‘suddenly’ aged 60

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Victoria and The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies ‘suddenly’ aged 60

By Press Association
Adrian Schiller, who has died aged 60 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
British actor Adrian Schiller’s “sudden and unexpected” death has been announced by his agent.

On Wednesday, Schiller – known for playing rich ealdorman Aethelhelm in Netflix historical series The Last Kingdom and steward Cornelius Penge in ITV royal drama Victoria – died at the age of 60.

Fast & Furious Live World Premiere – London
Adrian Schiller (Ian West/PA)

Scott Marshall Partners, who represented him for more than three decades, said in a statement: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

Schiller was also known for his appearances in BBC Caribbean-set detective series Death In Paradise and historical dramas The Musketeers on the BBC and The Devil’s Whore on Channel 4.

Victoria World Premiere – London
Sophie Cookson and Adrian Schiller (Ian West/PA)

He was recently seen in January as a criminal, named Drake Underwood, in an episode of BBC detective series Father Brown about a heist gone wrong.

Also known for his theatre work, Schiller was among the cast in Second World War play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre last year.

His agent also said he “enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media”.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times,” the statement also said.

Schiller also appeared in A Touch Of Frost, Raised By Wolves, Residue, The Hollow Crown, Doctor Who, New Tricks, Being Human, Silent Witness, Prime Suspect, Judge John Deed and My Family.

Paying tribute, the outgoing director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris said he was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the loss of a company member.

“Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career,” he added, in the statement shared on social media.

“His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed.”

Schiller took to the stage in productions of Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, The Veil, The Captain of Kopenick, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other and Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme at the theatre.