Jay Blades’ wife announces end of marriage

By Press Association
The presenter announced a break from social media on Tuesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Repair Shop star Jay Blades’ wife has announced the end of their short-lived marriage.

The 54-year-old presenter married Lisa Zbozen in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.

Fitness trainer Lisa confirmed their split on Instagram on Thursday, and appeared to say she would take a break from social media as she tried “to figure out my life”.

Blades, a furniture restorer and presenter, has been married once before and has three children.

The Repair Shop
Blades won a daytime Bafta TV award along with other members of the BBC show The Repair Shop for a special featuring the King, then the Prince of Wales (Ian West/PA)

He announced a break from social media on Tuesday, saying that the death of his “super nice guy” uncle had “really affected me”.

“I’m coming off social media for a bit, and I’ll be back in a bit,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out.”

Blades has spoken previously about his mental health, and experiences of racism.

In May 2023, he won a daytime Bafta TV award along with other members of the BBC show The Repair Shop for a special featuring the King, who had at the time been the Prince of Wales.

In the one-off special, Blades and the restorers visited Charles at Dumfries House in Scotland for The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

The programme also won the daytime prize at the National Television Awards the same year.