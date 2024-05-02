Hairy Bikers win food award for a fifth time months after Dave Myers’ death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hairy Bikers win food award for a fifth time months after Dave Myers’ death

By Press Association
Simon ‘Si’ King and David Myers have picked up an award (Ian West/PA)
The Hairy Bikers have won a food and drink award for the fifth time, just months after the death of Dave Myers.

TV presenter Myers, who was one half of the motorbike riding duo – alongside Si King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

On Thursday, the duo received the personality gong at the Fortnum And Mason’s Food And Drink Awards for the third year in a row.

In total they have won the award five times – in 2014, 2017, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In March, King said in an Instagram post that his friend and colleague had been “chuffed” at the nomination, and added that Myers was “so proud” of the award as it was voted for by the public.

This year the annual awards took place at the Royal Exchange in London, presented by TV chefs Andi Oliver and Angela Hartnett.

The Hairy Bikers fought off competition from TV cooks and personalities that included James Martin, Big Zuu, Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge and Dame Mary Berry.

Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards – London
Si King and Dave Myers arriving at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Other winners included Rick Stein, who received Fortnum And Mason’s special award for his 50-year career as a chef, restaurateur, and food broadcaster, and George Egg, also known as the Snack Hacker, who won content creator of the year.

Each winner was presented with a trophy created by architects Mamou-Mani and a Fortnum’s hamper.

Across their career, the motorbike riding duo published more than 25 cookbooks together and presented shows including The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers’ Best of British.

The pair were last seen in BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which aired in February and March.