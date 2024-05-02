Kevin Spacey: I will not sit back and be attacked by Channel 4 series

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has said he will “not sit back and be attacked” by a Channel 4 documentary exploring accusations of sexual assault against him.

It comes after the American Beauty and House Of Cards star, 64, was acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in July last year.

In a trailer for the two-part docuseries, Spacey Unmasked, premiering this month, a narrator says that men “go on the record about their experiences with the acclaimed actor”.

On Thursday, the American star claimed he had “repeatedly requested” that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to respond to the allegations made about him in their documentary and said the broadcaster refused.

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

On X, he wrote: “Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than seven days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.

“Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in seven days to new, anonymised and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings.

“There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.

Actor Kevin Spacey outside Southwark Crown Court (James Manning/PA)

“Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

The American actor then revealed he will be issuing a response this weekend and added that Channel 4 and Roast Beef Productions, which helped produce the show, may find themselves “speechless”.

Oscar-winning actor Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood until allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, with streaming giant Netflix cutting ties with the actor.

Channel 4 announced it had commissioned the upcoming documentary in 2022 and said it will “follow the outcomes of two court cases against Spacey”.

Responding to Spacey’s comments, a Channel 4 spokesperon said: “Kevin Spacey has been given sufficient opportunity to respond.”

The documentary will air on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Channel 4 and Roast Beef Productions have been approached for comment.