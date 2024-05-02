Kevin Spacey: I will not sit back and be attacked by Channel 4 series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kevin Spacey: I will not sit back and be attacked by Channel 4 series

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey has hit back at an upcoming documentary about him (Yui Mok/PA)
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has said he will “not sit back and be attacked” by a Channel 4 documentary exploring accusations of sexual assault against him.

It comes after the American Beauty and House Of Cards star, 64, was acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in July last year.

In a trailer for the two-part docuseries, Spacey Unmasked, premiering this month, a narrator says that men “go on the record about their experiences with the acclaimed actor”.

On Thursday, the American star claimed he had “repeatedly requested” that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to respond to the allegations made about him in their documentary and said the broadcaster refused.

On X, he wrote: “Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than seven days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.

“Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in seven days to new, anonymised and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings.

“There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey outside Southwark Crown Court (James Manning/PA)

“Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

The American actor then revealed he will be issuing a response this weekend and added that Channel 4 and Roast Beef Productions, which helped produce the show, may find themselves “speechless”.

Oscar-winning actor Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood until allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, with streaming giant Netflix cutting ties with the actor.

Channel 4 announced it had commissioned the upcoming documentary in 2022 and said it will “follow the outcomes of two court cases against Spacey”.

Responding to Spacey’s comments, a Channel 4 spokesperon said: “Kevin Spacey has been given sufficient opportunity to respond.”

The documentary will air on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Channel 4 and Roast Beef Productions have been approached for comment.